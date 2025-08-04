Hitachi Vantara takes a big step in hybrid cloud with Google Cloud integration

A hybrid cloud isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It’s how enterprises are running their IT. And Hitachi Vantara’s latest move, bringing its Virtual Storage Platform One Software-Defined Storage (VSP One SDS) to Google Cloud Marketplace, shows just how serious things have become.

Advertisment

Why this matters now

Cloud adoption has moved far beyond experimentation. A 2025 report says nearly 80% of organisations are already running multiple public clouds. Another 60% have private cloud deployments too. That’s a lot of complexity.

And the rise of AI is only making things trickier. Nearly half of IT and security leaders, 47%, say their biggest challenge is limited visibility across these hybrid setups. Managing storage in this landscape isn’t just about cost anymore; it’s about resilience, security, and keeping pace with massive data demands.

Advertisment

This is where VSP One SDS slots in. By making it available directly on Google Cloud Marketplace, Hitachi Vantara gives enterprises the ability to manage storage across on‑premises and cloud environments, all through a single interface. No re‑architecting. No extra layers of complexity.

What’s new in VSP One SDS

The release packs in some features designed to address the top concerns IT leaders are raising right now:

Advertisment

Thin provisioning and compression : Promises to cut cloud storage costs by up to 40%.

Two‑way asynchronous replication : Let's have both the primary and secondary sites act as source and target. That means disaster recovery plans get a serious upgrade.

99.999% availability: The kind of uptime that enterprises demand when downtime simply isn’t an option.

Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud, said bringing VSP One SDS to the marketplace “will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the data management solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.”

Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara, added that the combination gives customers “the freedom to choose the right cloud for every workload and the assurance that their data will remain protected, available, and easy to manage.”

Advertisment

What it means for enterprises and partners

For enterprises, the appeal is straightforward: simplified hybrid cloud operations, stronger disaster recovery, and lower costs.

For Hitachi Vantara’s channel partners, the launch opens new opportunities. A software‑defined, cloud‑integrated platform means they can address customer priorities around resilience, security, sustainability, and cost efficiency.

Advertisment

And importantly, it allows customers to get more value from the infrastructure they already own, rather than forcing major overhauls.

Looking ahead

This move is also part of a bigger picture. Hitachi Vantara recently introduced VSP 360, a unified data management platform built to simplify the VSP One experience further and offer real‑time insights into both data and infrastructure. Together, these steps point to a clear strategy: make hybrid cloud not just viable, but easier and more cost‑effective for enterprises under pressure.

Advertisment

As hybrid cloud adoption grows and AI drives demand for smarter data handling, Hitachi Vantara’s integration with Google Cloud Marketplace looks well‑timed. It’s not just about storage; it’s about giving IT leaders the tools to stay resilient, cut costs, and keep control in an increasingly complex environment.

Read More:

ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 ignites AI-led growth for India’s IT partners

Advertisment

WSO2CON Asia 2025: Purpose driven innovation and open source at scale

Decoding the Salesforce vs. Zoho vs. Freshworks channel strategies

Inside the Salesforce Partner Program: a path to channel ecosystem growth