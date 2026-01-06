Hitachi Vantara appoints Wendy Koh as VP of Sales APAC, effective immediately, as the company sharpens its regional focus on AI-enabled data management and hybrid Cloud storage. Based in Singapore, Koh will lead technical sales strategy across Asia Pacific and oversee regional sales teams.

The appointment comes as enterprises across the region accelerate investments in AI, Cloud and modern datacentre infrastructure, driving sustained demand for scalable data platforms.

Leadership focus on AI-led data growth

In her new role, Koh will be responsible for executing strategic initiatives aimed at expanding adoption of Hitachi Vantara’s portfolio, including its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) unified data platform. Her mandate also includes strengthening relationships with customers and partners across the region.

Koh reports to Adrian Johnson, senior vice president and general manager, Americas and Asia Pacific at Hitachi Vantara.

Johnson said AI is reshaping how enterprises manage and scale data, with the Asia Pacific datacentre market projected to see strong growth driven by AI and Cloud adoption. He said the company’s regional strategy requires leadership that understands both infrastructure complexity and evolving enterprise needs.

Three decades of enterprise technology experience

Koh brings more than 30 years of experience spanning IT consulting, infrastructure management, strategy, project delivery and partnership development. Before joining Hitachi Vantara, she served as executive vice president for Southeast Asia at Capgemini.

Her earlier career includes senior leadership roles at Cisco, Juniper and NetApp, where she worked across networking, storage technologies, Cloud-based software and strategic alliances. Her work has covered both government and private sector transformation initiatives.

Regional opportunity and execution

Commenting on her appointment, Koh said Asia Pacific continues to be a centre of innovation and enterprise growth. She said the combination of industry expertise and advanced data and hybrid Cloud solutions positions the company to help customers accelerate transformation and generate measurable returns.

She added that collaboration with regional teams and partners will be key to delivering sustainable growth and meaningful outcomes for customers and communities.

Broader industry engagement

In addition to her executive role, Koh serves as an independent, non-executive director at ASMPT Limited, a Singapore-based company operating in the semiconductor and electronics assembly equipment segment.

The appointment underlines Hitachi Vantara’s intent to deepen its presence in Asia Pacific as AI-driven data growth reshapes enterprise infrastructure priorities across the region.