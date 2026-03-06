Honeywell Battery MXP platform deployed at AMP

TheHoneywell Battery MXP platform is being integrated into the battery research laboratory at the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center at the University of Alabama. The deployment is intended to support automation in battery manufacturing while helping train engineers for the growing electrification sector.

Honeywell announced that its artificial intelligence-based Battery Manufacturing Excellence Platform will serve as the automation framework for the facility. The platform is designed to assist battery manufacturers in improving production efficiency and accelerating facility startup timelines.

The AMP Center battery research lab is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2026 and will function as a pilot battery production site available to external organisations.

Platform designed for battery production automation

The Honeywell Battery MXP platform focuses on improving operational efficiency within battery manufacturing facilities. It is built to help manufacturers optimise production workflows and increase cell yields.

The system integrates artificial intelligence and automation tools that support production at different manufacturing scales. By analysing operational data and controlling key production processes, the platform is intended to reduce inefficiencies that can affect battery output and quality.

For research facilities such as the AMP Center, the technology also provides a practical training environment where engineers can learn advanced manufacturing processes.

Supporting mobility and electrification research

The Alabama Mobility and Power Center functions as a research and development hub focused on technologies related to mobility, power infrastructure and energy systems.

The centre works on areas including:

Electric vehicle technologies

Battery energy storage systems

Charging infrastructure development

Power delivery management

These efforts aim to support the growing demand for electrification technologies across industries. The integration of the Honeywell Battery MXP platform is intended to provide the automation capabilities needed for battery production research.

Mike Oatridge, Executive Director of the Alabama Mobility and Power Center, said the centre was established to bring together industry, academia and government initiatives around future mobility and power technologies.

He said deploying the automation platform supports the development of solutions related to automotive growth, data centre expansion and long-term electrification goals in the region.

Collaboration in electrode manufacturing

At the AMP Center, Honeywell is also collaborating with FOM Technologies to improve the electrode production process within the Battery MXP framework.

Electrode manufacturing is widely considered one of the more complex stages in battery production. The joint effort is expected to streamline this process through automation and integrated system management.

The collaboration between the three organisations aims to create a more comprehensive automation approach that supports battery manufacturers seeking to produce reliable and safe batteries at scale.

Workforce training and industry readiness

A significant aspect of the project involves workforce development. The AMP Center plans to use the Honeywell Battery MXP platform to provide hands-on experience for students and engineers entering advanced manufacturing fields.

Training programmes at the facility will allow participants to work directly with automation tools used in battery production environments.

Russ Ford, President of Honeywell Process Automation Solutions, said the rapid progress of battery technologies requires both skilled professionals and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

He said the use of the Honeywell Battery MXP platform at the AMP Center could help prepare engineers for roles in the growing electrification industry.

Preparing for future battery production

As electrification expands across sectors such as transportation and energy storage, battery production capacity is expected to grow significantly. Research and pilot facilities are increasingly being used to test manufacturing methods and train future industry professionals.

With the integration of the Honeywell Battery MXP platform, the AMP Center aims to combine automation technologies with academic research and workforce training. The initiative reflects the broader industry effort to develop efficient battery manufacturing processes while preparing the talent required for the next phase of energy and mobility innovation.

Read More:

Redington's Unlock Her Power campaign

Accenture acquires Ookla to expand network intelligence

How multi-agent workflows are eliminating AI hallucination

BPE Signs UPS manufacturing agreement in Indonesia