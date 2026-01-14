How HPE is redesigning retail IT for always-on, secure transactions

HPE has introduced new compact 8-port models within the Aruba Networking CX 6000 Switch Series, designed specifically for retail spaces such as checkout lanes and overhead installations. These switches support Power over Ethernet (PoE) and non-PoE configurations, enabling secure connectivity for POS terminals, IoT devices, cameras, and wireless access points.

Advanced telemetry, total system monitoring, and IoT probing capabilities allow retailers to reduce dropped connections, optimise energy usage, and support self-driving network operations with minimal manual intervention.

Retail intelligence with Mist AIOps and Marvis

To improve visibility and decision-making, HPE has expanded its AI-native analytics by integrating the Marvis virtual network assistant with Juniper Networking Premium Analytics. This enables retailers to access location intelligence, occupancy data, and network performance insights through a natural language interface.

By unifying IT and business intelligence, retailers can move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive optimisation, supporting better staffing decisions, improved store layouts, and more responsive customer experiences.

Fault-Tolerant Compute for Mission-Critical Transactions

HPE Nonstop Compute for retail continuity

At the core of the portfolio, HPE Nonstop Compute NS9 X5 and NS5 X5 systems are designed for environments where transaction integrity and uptime are non-negotiable. These platforms support backend payment processing, inventory management, and other mission-critical workloads, continuing to operate even during hardware failures or network disruptions.

Recent enhancements deliver higher performance, scalability and improved data protection, including Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) to help retailers meet evolving compliance and data privacy requirements.

Flexible Consumption Through HPE GreenLake

Both HPE Aruba Networking CX solutions and HPE Nonstop Compute are available via the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. This allows retailers to adopt a consumption-based model, aligning infrastructure investments with business outcomes while retaining control over on-premises and edge environments.

Expert Perspective

“In modern retail, a single lost transaction is a lost customer or a damaged reputation,” said Sujai Hajela, EVP & GM, Campus & Branch, HPE. “By combining resilient edge connectivity, AI-native operations, and fault-tolerant compute, HPE is helping retailers build trust, consistency, and operational confidence at scale.”

Enabling the Next Phase of Retail Transformation

As retailers accelerate digital transformation, invest in AI-driven insights, and expand omnichannel services, infrastructure resilience becomes a strategic requirement rather than an IT concern. With its expanded networking and compute portfolio, HPE positions itself as a long-term technology partner for retailers seeking secure, always-on operations in an increasingly data-driven retail landscape.

