Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Fortune Grecells

Founded: 1992

Headquarters: Mumbai

Employees: <20

Website: www.grecells.com

Association: ASIRT, TAIT

Positioning

Fortune Grecells is focused on business outcomes.

About the Company

Fractional CIO consulting to transform digital tech from a cost centre to a business impact in 90 days, fix revenue leaks, re-engineer processes and make IT self-reliant to drive business for companies above 20-crore revenue.

Supports continuous revenue and profits generation with 'Never Lose Data or Time' IT infrastructure that keeps business running without disruption with BlackBox server failover, backup and disaster recovery

Leadership Team

Executive Director - Kshitij M Kotak

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services Fractional CIO consulting

IT services focused on data safety (server, backup, high availability, disaster recovery)

Industries Served

Healthcare





Retail





Emerging Technologies

IoT

Notable Projects & Use Cases

Global First innovation in smart retail

License-free server, backup that SME can afford to compete globally with ease, speed and confidence without loss of data, time or reputation

Strategic Partnerships

BlackBox

