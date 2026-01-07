Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Fortune Grecells
Founded: 1992
Headquarters: Mumbai
Employees: <20
Website: www.grecells.com
Association: ASIRT, TAIT
Positioning
Fortune Grecells is focused on business outcomes.
About the Company
Fractional CIO consulting to transform digital tech from a cost centre to a business impact in 90 days, fix revenue leaks, re-engineer processes and make IT self-reliant to drive business for companies above 20-crore revenue.
Supports continuous revenue and profits generation with 'Never Lose Data or Time' IT infrastructure that keeps business running without disruption with BlackBox server failover, backup and disaster recovery
Leadership Team
Executive Director - Kshitij M Kotak
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
Industries Served
Healthcare
Retail
Emerging Technologies
IoT
Notable Projects & Use Cases
Global First innovation in smart retail
License-free server, backup that SME can afford to compete globally with ease, speed and confidence without loss of data, time or reputation
Strategic Partnerships
BlackBox
