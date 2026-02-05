HP and Redington Centre of Excellence supports digital printing adoption

The HP Redington Centre of Excellence has been inaugurated in Chennai, reinforcing a joint effort to accelerate digital printing adoption and support the evolving requirements of the Indian print industry. The facility reflects a shared focus on technology enablement, skills development, and industry engagement.

The Centre was inaugurated in the presence of customers, industry leaders, associations, and solution vendors. The inauguration was led by Arnon Goldman, General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc., Pawan Chauhan, Country Business Manager, HP Industrial and Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India, along with V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited and Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing Group, Redington Limited.

Facility designed for demonstration and training

Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., the HP Redington Centre of Excellence is positioned as a comprehensive hub for technology demonstration, professional training, process optimisation, and industry consulting. The facility enables customers to experience HP Indigo digital printing solutions in real-world scenarios.

The Centre will also run education programmes aimed at brands and print buyers, helping them understand how digital printing can be used more effectively to remain competitive in a changing market.

Focus on skills, innovation, and long-term collaboration

Pawan Chauhan, Country Business Manager, HP Industrial and Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India, said the Centre reflects a long-term commitment to the Indian digital printing ecosystem. He noted the focus on building future-ready skills, driving innovation, and marking 21 years of collaboration between HP and Redington.

Arnon Goldman, General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc., said India’s growing economy and increasing demand for high-quality, personalised print made the launch timely. He added that the Centre brings end-to-end solutions under one roof to support customers in strengthening their capabilities.

Supporting flexible, digital-first manufacturing

V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited, said the future of manufacturing will be built on flexible, digital-first platforms. He noted that the Centre positions Redington to deepen customer engagement, expand solution-led revenues, and accelerate adoption of advanced digital printing technologies, including HP Indigo and HP Industrial 3D Printing solutions.

According to him, the facility strengthens OEM-led innovation and ecosystem partnerships, reinforcing Redington’s role across the manufacturing and printing industry.

Hands-on access to HP Indigo platforms

Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing Group, Redington Limited, said the Centre has been designed as an experience-led platform, allowing customers to see the real-world impact of advanced digital and industrial 3D printing solutions. The facility integrates industry solutions with AI-enabled workflows, creative design capabilities, and application development.

The HP Redington Centre of Excellence features live demonstrations of the HP Indigo 18K digital press in B2 format and the HP Indigo 7K digital press in A3 format. The Indigo 7K is fully operational for demos and training, offering hands-on exposure for jobbers managing short runs, customisation, and high-value applications. The Indigo 18K demonstrates how commercial printers can scale digital production through faster makereadies and efficient management of multiple applications.

End-to-end workflow and finishing solutions

In addition to presses, the Centre includes finishing equipment along with prepress, post-press, and web-to-print solutions. These are showcased across commercial, photo, publishing, labels and packaging segments, highlighting the versatility, quality, and innovation of HP Indigo digital printing technologies.

