Pure Storage partner program updates enhance partner model

Pure Storage announced updates to its partner programs for resellers, managed services providers (MSPs), and distributors, aiming to strengthen its 100% partner go-to-market strategy. The changes focus on creating a differentiated, solutions-led experience, with deeper enablement and new program tiers.
Amy Fowler, General Manager, Commercial Line of Business, stated that the evolution builds on last year’s foundational updates. She highlighted the introduction of the Ambassador tier and emphasized services, simplified engagement, and the company’s dedication to an indirect-first business model.
Industry differentiation and partner value
The updates prioritize verified technical expertise, solution specialization, and operational impact over volume-based participation. Partners can now achieve Solution Practice Designations and the new Ambassador tier, recognising deep knowledge of the Pure Storage platform and proficiency across AI and analytics, cyber resilience, cloud, and application modernization.
The MSP program has been updated to focus on data-centric services, including private and sovereign cloud, Storage as-a-Service, and backup and disaster recovery, while distributors receive expanded responsibilities for enablement, incentives, and partner readiness.
Key updates in the partner program
Ambassador tier for resellers: A new top tier rewards partners with advanced knowledge and solution-building capabilities. Ambassador partners work closely with Pure to develop solution competencies and go-to-market offerings.
Technical expertise recognition: Solution Practice Designations highlight partners’ capabilities in AI and Analytics, Cyber Resilience, Cloud, and App Modernization.
MSP program focus: Managed Services Providers now prioritise offerings where data and storage are foundational, enhancing collaboration with partners using Pure Storage as the underlying platform.
Distributor role expansion: Distributors are tasked with broader enablement, marketing investment, and training responsibilities to accelerate partner readiness and growth.
Regional perspective and partner impact
In the Asia Pacific and Japan region, Andrew Fisher, AVP, Partners, noted that partners are critical to supporting AI, cyber resilience, and hybrid infrastructure adoption. He observed that the Ambassador tier and enhanced enablement provide partners with a clearer path to differentiation and measurable customer outcomes.
Michelle Graff, SVP, Global Partners and Channels at Commvault, highlighted that the program allows partners to deliver integrated solutions that improve resilience and accelerate recovery. Similarly, Prashant Singh, VP, Partner Alliances at Insight, emphasized end-to-end solutions aligning infrastructure, data, and business outcomes.
Collaborative approach with ecosystem partners
Kevin Kennedy, VP, Global Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat, said that the evolved partner program reinforces open hybrid cloud collaboration, enabling scalable and resilient architectures. Mike Brabeck, AVP-Data Center, Public Cloud, & AI Partnerships at WWT, added that the program supports embedding the Pure Storage platform into solution architectures that scale, simplify operations, and deliver customer value.
Conclusion
The Pure Storage partner program updates create a comprehensive ecosystem for resellers, MSPs, and distributors, prioritizing technical expertise, solution depth, and service knowledge. With the Ambassador tier, Solution Practice Designations, MSP focus, and distributor enablement, the updates aim to strengthen partner differentiation, accelerate readiness, and deliver measurable outcomes for customers across AI, cyber resilience, cloud, and application modernization.
