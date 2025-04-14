HPE Expands with Virtual Private Cloud and On-Premises Deployment

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has unveiled a significant expansion of its network management solution, HPE Aruba Networking Central, introducing new deployment options tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises. These include a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environment for customers requiring cloud agility with enhanced data security and regulatory compliance, as well as an on-premises option designed to operate independently of the cloud. This innovation positions HPE as the vendor offering cloud-native AI operations across dedicated customer VPCs, on-premises setups, public SaaS, and Network as a Service (NaaS) models.

HPE Aruba Network Management with AI-Powered Solutions

HPE Aruba Networking Central now boasts advanced AI-powered capabilities, including always-on automated network AIOps. This feature continuously monitors wired and wireless network operations, optimising performance and proactively addressing issues. A fabric of AI assistants acts as virtual network architects, gathering data, diagnosing problems, and recommending solutions to enhance capacity, close security gaps, and prevent configuration errors before they impact operations.

Phil Mottram, EVP and GM of HPE Aruba Networking, emphasised the importance of these innovations: "Organisations are increasingly prioritising data sovereignty, requiring regional and local presence for mission-critical IT solutions. With these innovations, HPE now uniquely addresses the most pressing enterprise challenges for corporate, nonprofit, and government entities with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility.”

HPE Aruba Networking Central has also expanded its observability capabilities, enabling IT teams to monitor third-party devices and applications seamlessly. The platform now includes a one-year subscription powered by OpsRamp for enhanced monitoring, providing deeper insights into real-time applications like Microsoft Teams for improved voice and video call support.

Additionally, HPE has increased its global points of presence (PoP) to 15 locations, ensuring efficient data routing and low-latency management for cloud-hosted customers. This extensive footprint supports HPE's overarching GreenLake strategy, which integrates cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

