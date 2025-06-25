HPE unifies partner program to boost partner growth opportunities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has introduced HPE Partner Ready Vantage, a consolidated global partner program aimed at simplifying partner engagement and unlocking new growth opportunities across its portfolio. Set to launch in phases beginning 1 November, the program unifies existing frameworks, including HPE Partner Ready and HPE Partner Ready for Networking, under a single, streamlined structure.

The new program structure is designed to offer partners greater flexibility, improved support, and clearer pathways to scale their businesses. It introduces a single compensation model and a unified enrollment process, reducing complexity for partners navigating multiple HPE services and technologies. The program allows partners to select focus areas through dedicated centres—such as Compute, Networking, and Hybrid Cloud—and build tailored expertise with competencies in emerging areas like Private Cloud, Sovereign Cloud, and AI.

As part of the new Sell Track, partners can resell HPE solutions through both capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure (opex) models, including access to HPE GreenLake Flex. This dual-model approach allows for broader customer engagement and greater flexibility in meeting varied procurement needs.

To support partner enablement, HPE is rolling out new training and certification options, alongside powerful tools to modernise customer IT environments. Among these are HPE CloudPhysics Plus, a next-generation assessment platform that offers intelligent insights across multicloud and hybrid environments, and a rapid migration tool that simplifies workload transitions and optimisation. These tools are available to partners at no cost and are designed to help them deliver more value-added services.

The company is also expanding its AI-focused initiatives, with enhanced workshops and training modules that help partners build and scale AI practices. The AI Acceleration Workshops, now incorporating NVIDIA resources, will cover the latest AI trends, including agentic and physical AI, while providing hands-on experience with real-world configuration and troubleshooting scenarios.

To support smaller and mid-sized customers, HPE has extended its Smart Choice program globally. This channel-exclusive offering provides preconfigured, ready-to-deploy data centre solutions with fixed pricing, curated SKUs, and simplified ordering processes. The program currently features popular HPE ProLiant servers, storage systems, and support services, with more products expected to be added.

By consolidating its partner programs and expanding enablement resources, HPE is positioning itself to better serve partners operating in increasingly complex and fast-evolving IT landscapes. The initiative underscores HPE’s ongoing commitment to its partner ecosystem, focusing on agility, simplicity, and long-term growth.