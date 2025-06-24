Launch platform uses AI to Build Full-Stack apps

Launch, an AI-powered no-code development platform, has officially exited beta following successful onboarding of over 2,000 early adopters across more than 10 countries. The platform promises to drastically reduce the time and cost required to build full-stack applications—allowing users to deploy production-ready apps in under 15 minutes without any coding.

Unlike conventional no-code tools that primarily generate design prototypes or limited-function apps, Launch delivers robust backend functionality alongside a ready-to-use frontend. From live databases and user authentication to payment processing and API integrations, the platform ensures a complete and scalable solution. It also supports seamless GitHub connectivity, offering version control and long-term code ownership without vendor lock-ins.

This launch comes at a time when global demand for faster development is accelerating. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications will be built using no-code or low-code solutions. However, most platforms still require developer intervention to be production-ready. Launch fills this critical gap.

Startup founders often face mounting development costs and slow deployment timelines—two issues Launch seeks to resolve. Data shows that 42% of startups rebuild their tech stacks within the first 18 months, often incurring losses exceeding $380,000. Launch helps address these challenges with a platform that has, during beta testing, cut development time by up to 60% and delivered cost savings of up to 50%.

Real-world usage supports its scalability claims. One beta user successfully launched a live e-commerce platform in less than seven hours and recorded over 1,200 transactions in the first week. Several projects have already demonstrated the platform’s ability to support over 10,000 concurrent users.

Launch is now publicly available via Launch.today, offering a free tier and paid plans with extended capabilities, setting a new benchmark in AI-driven, no-code software development.

read more :

ElevenLabs brings human-like voice to Cisco’s Webex AI Agent

Schneider Electric and NVIDIA partner to build Europe’s AI factories

Okta introduces cross app access for AI Agent interactions in enterprises

Salesforce unveils Agentforce 3 for enterprise AI agent control and scale