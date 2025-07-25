IBM introduces Power11 to boost AI in India

IBM has launched Power11 in India, its latest Power server platform designed to help enterprises scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption while improving operational resilience and energy efficiency. The system has been co-developed at the IBM India Systems Development Lab (ISDL), reflecting the country’s growing influence in infrastructure innovation.

Advertisment

Power11 targets critical sectors such as banking, telecom, retail, healthcare, and government by offering a hardware stack built for real-time AI inferencing, hybrid cloud environments, and always-on business operations.

Indian engineering, global vision

Power11 is not a rebranded global product. It is a server platform co-designed by engineers in India, integrating hardware, firmware, and software expertise to suit Indian enterprises’ needs. Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, VP, India Systems Development Lab, IBM, said, “Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future.”

Advertisment

The development team in India collaborated closely with global IBM teams to ensure the platform aligns with local data sovereignty norms, compliance expectations and application requirements. The result is a platform that meets enterprise IT objectives without the need for custom retrofits.

AI inferencing closer to the data

With Power11, AI workloads can run where the data resides. This on-chip inferencing capability is designed for hybrid cloud or private data centre setups. Enterprises no longer need to move sensitive information to public cloud platforms for AI processing, reducing latency and improving regulatory compliance.

Advertisment

This is particularly relevant for Indian industries navigating complex data governance norms. IBM has also confirmed that Power11 will be the first Power server to support the upcoming IBM Spyre Accelerator, which is purpose-built for inference-heavy AI use cases. The accelerator is expected in Q4 2025.

Resilience as standard

Downtime is unacceptable in sectors such as digital payments, 5G services, smart manufacturing and e-governance. Power11 delivers 99.9999 per cent uptime, making it the most resilient server in the IBM Power portfolio. It also offers zero planned downtime during maintenance cycles.

Advertisment

The system is equipped with IBM Power Cyber Vault, offering ransomware detection in under one minute. This combination of performance and protection assures CIOs and IT leaders navigating operational risk and cyber threats.

Better performance, lower energy footprint

Power11 includes a new Energy Efficient Mode that improves server efficiency by up to 28 per cent compared to Maximum Performance Mode. Overall, the platform offers twice the performance per watt relative to comparable x86 servers.

Advertisment

For enterprises aiming to scale AI capabilities without increasing their carbon footprint, this balance of energy efficiency and processing capacity is a significant advantage.

The server supports a wide range of AI tools, including IBM Watson X and Red Hat OpenShift AI. It is also equipped with built-in cryptographic capabilities that are compliant with NIST-approved quantum-safe standards, designed to mitigate future threats like harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks.

Designed for future enterprise workloads

Advertisment

IBM Power11 is not just another server in the enterprise stack. It is designed to serve as the core platform for a generation of workloads that are data-heavy, AI-driven and uptime-critical.

The platform allows Indian enterprises to modernise their infrastructure while reducing operational risks and energy costs. It represents a step forward in designing hardware that is secure, sovereign and scalable.

IBM Power11 will be generally available from 25 July 2025. The IBM Spyre Accelerator will follow later this year.

Advertisment

Read More :

AD360 update targets hidden IAM security gaps

Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 heads to Nashik

A new path to security: Infopercept’s three-stage transformation for BFSI

A fresh tech brain at KPMG: Gautam Bhattacharya to lead technology consulting