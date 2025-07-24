Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 heads to Nashik

The ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025, presented by Enjay, will be held from 1st to 3rd August at The Gateway Hotel, Nashik. Designed as a three-day residential event, the conclave aims to bring together system integrators (SIs), IT partners, and technology entrepreneurs from across India for strategic dialogue, learning, and collaboration.

Backed by a curated line-up of keynote addresses, expert-led sessions and focused networking opportunities, the event has been positioned as a platform to help IT channel professionals gain insight into market transitions and identify new business avenues.

This year’s theme, “Driving Success Together,” underlines ASIRT’s focus on building a connected, growth-oriented ecosystem for India’s fragmented but dynamic IT partner community.

Sessions to drive insight and relevance

The conclave will feature a keynote session by Dr. Nitin Paranjape, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional, known for his work in enhancing workplace productivity through practical tech interventions. His session will focus on tools and techniques that can be implemented by IT businesses to optimise efficiency.

Another key session will be led by Mahesh Khatri, who will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used by SIs and small businesses to create tangible revenue opportunities. The session aims to present real-world applications of AI, steering clear of theory and focusing instead on business outcomes.

Diverse sponsorship and industry support

The event has drawn strong interest from technology solution providers, with participation from leading firms across categories such as endpoint security, remote access, cloud solutions and software tools. The sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: Enjay IT Solutions

Platinum Sponsor: Synology + Data-Skill

Gold Sponsors: NPAV, Sophos + Sejutronics, CloudPe, Samsung + Bluecom, AnyDesk + ECaps, BDSoft, LeapSwitch, Tally + Neotech

Opportunities for learning and collaboration

ASIRT has highlighted several key takeaways for participants attending the conclave:

Insightful content: The sessions are designed to offer practical frameworks and strategies that reflect real business challenges, especially in the SMB segment.

Effective networking: Attendees will have opportunities to interact with OEMs, distributors, and fellow SIs in a format tailored for engagement and collaboration.

Business enablement: The conclave aims to serve as a catalyst for exploring new partnerships and solution offerings.

Channel visibility: With support from ASIRT’s media partners, the event will also create space for thought leadership within the partner ecosystem.

Focus on a future-ready partner ecosystem

With rapid shifts in customer expectations and enterprise technology landscapes, ASIRT intends for the conclave to act as a strategic touchpoint for regional SIs seeking both direction and validation.

“Driving Success Together” is not just a theme but a strategic goal—enabling attendees to reflect on challenges, explore relevant solutions, and foster long-term business ties.

The ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 is set to serve as a key forum for India’s IT channel ecosystem. At a time when adaptability and alliances are critical, the conclave offers participants a chance to reset and re-align their business strategies in a collaborative setting.

