A fresh tech brain at KPMG: Gautam Bhattacharya to lead technology consulting

KPMG in India has announced the appointment of Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and Head of Technology Consulting, marking a significant step in the firm’s strategy to strengthen its digital transformation and analytics capabilities.

With over two decades of global experience in analytics, enterprise transformation, and decision intelligence, Bhattacharya brings with him a wealth of expertise across sectors such as consumer markets, manufacturing, and supply chain. His appointment is expected to enhance KPMG’s ability to deliver future-ready, technology-driven advisory services to its clients.

This development reflects the firm’s strategic intent to remain at the forefront of digital consulting at a time when businesses are navigating both rapid disruption and evolving technology demands.

A seasoned technology leader

Throughout his career, Bhattacharya has led large, cross-functional teams and executed high-impact digital programmes. His work has been closely aligned with the practical application of analytics and artificial intelligence to solve complex business problems. His ability to combine strategic insight with deep technical knowledge positions him as a valuable addition to KPMG’s leadership.

Commenting on his new role, Gautam Bhattacharya said,

“At a time when technology is redefining competitive advantage, I am excited to join KPMG in India to help clients transform with clarity and confidence. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to co-create purposeful, human-centred solutions that deliver lasting value.”

Leadership welcomes the appointment

Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India, welcomed Bhattacharya to the organisation and highlighted the alignment of his experience with the firm’s vision.

“We are delighted to welcome Gautam to the KPMG family. His proven track record of innovation, combined with a purpose-led approach, aligns well with our firm’s vision to be the most trusted advisor to our clients and communities.”

Hemant Jhajhria, Head of Consulting at KPMG in India, added that the appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing investment in technology and leadership.

“Gautam’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top talent and deep technology capabilities. His expertise in analytics, AI, and digital transformation will elevate the strategic impact we deliver to clients.”

Broader implications for KPMG’s technology strategy

Bhattacharya’s entry is not just a senior leadership move but also a reflection of the firm’s focus on expanding its advisory services around analytics and decision intelligence. KPMG in India is shifting towards a more integrated approach that combines digital strategy with human-centred design and execution.

By strengthening its leadership in this area, the firm aims to provide clients with solutions that are not only technically sound but also aligned with long-term value creation.

Forward-looking direction

KPMG has been steadily enhancing its technology consulting portfolio to address the complex needs of enterprises operating in dynamic environments. The addition of Gautam Bhattacharya is expected to contribute to this momentum, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to leading with purpose, delivering with empathy, and transforming with data.

This appointment represents a clear signal of intent from KPMG in India to evolve as a trusted digital partner across industries, offering solutions that are both innovative and sustainable.

