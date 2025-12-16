India PC market growth hits record high

India PC market growth reached a new high in the third quarter of 2025, as shipments excluding tablets recorded their strongest quarterly performance on record. According to the latest research from Omdia, PC shipments touched 4.9 million units during the quarter, marking a 13% year-on-year increase, driven by festive demand, steady enterprise execution, and improving product availability.

Notebook shipments accounted for the bulk of volumes, rising 12% year on year to 4.0 million units. Desktop shipments also posted robust growth, increasing 18% to 920K units. In contrast, the tablet market declined sharply, reflecting delays in government-led education deployments.

Festive demand lifts consumer PC segment

India’s consumer PC segment grew 20% year on year in Q3 2025, supported by early inventory build-up by vendors ahead of the festive season. Initial demand was led by online sales events across major e-commerce platforms, which generated early traction and accelerated sell-through.

Retail demand followed soon after, as vendors and channel partners aligned their festive strategies around comparable discounts and cashback offers. This coordinated approach helped sustain momentum through the quarter. Premium notebooks saw particularly strong traction, with shipments rising 27%, supported by wider availability of higher-specification models and attractive cashback schemes.

Commercial market shows steady execution

The commercial PC market recorded 7% year-on-year growth during the quarter, underpinned by consistent execution of enterprise refresh programmes. Large organisations largely adhered to planned replacement cycles, ensuring stable demand despite ongoing pricing pressures.

Small and medium businesses remained more cautious, particularly in light of expected increases in component costs for memory and displays. However, SMB IT budgets are expected to strengthen over the coming quarters, setting the stage for a broader refresh cycle.

“Q3 2025 reflected a strong mix of consumer enthusiasm and steady commercial execution,” said Mr. Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Omdia. “Festive-led promotions and broader premium availability supported one of the strongest consumer quarters in recent cycles, while enterprises maintained their refresh plans despite pricing pressures.”

Tablets decline as education deployments stall

India’s tablet market declined 19% year on year in Q3 2025, with shipments falling to 1.6 million units. The slowdown was largely attributed to deferred large-scale education deployments and subdued spending by private educational institutions.

Consumer tablets, however, offered some relief, growing 14% during the quarter. Demand was driven by affordable LTE models and continued adoption for entertainment and learning use cases.

Outlook: steady growth and rising AI adoption

For the full year 2025, India’s PC market is forecast to grow 13%, supported by sustained festive sell-through and continued mid-range upgrades. Looking ahead to 2026, India PC market growth is expected to moderate to around 2%, as refresh cycles continue and AI-enabled devices gain wider adoption across price tiers.

“Component availability and pricing are expected to become more challenging in 2026, potentially pulling forward procurement cycles as buyers accelerate purchases ahead of anticipated price increases,” added Aithal.

AI-capable notebooks are expected to be among the fastest-growing segments next year, supported by broader product portfolios, clearer on-device AI positioning, and new silicon architectures. While the category remains relatively small, improvements in software experiences are expected to drive wider relevance.

On the tablet front, volumes are expected to remain soft through the remainder of 2025. However, the execution of pending education tenders in early 2026 is expected to revive shipments, with state-funded learning initiatives playing a key role in the recovery.