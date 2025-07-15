Enterprise demand drives PC market recovery

The global PC market showed signs of recovery in the second quarter of 2025, with shipments reaching over 63 million units, a 4.4% year-on-year increase according to preliminary figures from Gartner. This marks a notable rebound after a period of volatility in the sector.

The primary catalyst behind this growth has been strong enterprise demand, particularly in the United States. Organisations accelerated device upgrades due to tariff-related inventory planning and ongoing Windows 11 migration cycles. Additionally, AI-capable laptops contributed to the uptick, especially within the education segment.

“Enterprise demand outpaced consumer demand this quarter,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner. “Windows 11 migrations and pandemic-era desktop renewals contributed significantly, even as consumers held off on upgrades.”

While enterprise adoption drove much of the growth, the consumer segment remained sluggish. Many individual users delayed upgrades, impacting overall growth potential. Gartner forecasts a 2.4% increase in PC shipments for the full year 2025 but cautions that early inventory stocking could lead to oversupply later in the year.

Regional Performance:

North America recorded a slight decline of 0.5% in shipments.

Asia-Pacific remained nearly flat with minimal growth.

EMEA posted a 5.3% increase, fuelled by seasonal demand and enterprise refresh activity.

Another emerging trend is the decision by many organisations to upgrade existing hardware to meet Windows 11 requirements rather than investing in new devices. This may moderate demand in the coming quarters.

Top Vendors:

Lenovo led the global market with 13.9% year-on-year growth, shipping over 17 million units. Apple followed with 13.4% growth, while HP posted a modest 3.2% increase. Dell, however, experienced a 3.0% decline, reflecting ongoing challenges in the consumer segment.

With AI integration and enterprise transitions continuing to shape the market, the second half of 2025 will be crucial in determining whether the current momentum represents a lasting recovery for the PC industry.

