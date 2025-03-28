Infinix Launches NOTE 50x 5G+ in India

Infinix has introduced the NOTE 50x 5G+, a 5G-enabled smartphone reportedly designed for performance, design, and user experience. Priced at INR 10,499 (inclusive of launch offers), the device will be available for purchase on e-commerce websites starting April 3, 2025.

Advertisment

The NOTE 50x 5G+ is available in three colour options; Sea Breeze Green (Vegan Leather), titanium Grey and Enchanted Purple (Metallic Finish).

Designed to meet the needs of both tech enthusiasts and everyday users, the smartphone combines advanced features with a stylish design, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of consumers.

Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, we are committed to innovating with the fast-moving generation by constantly pushing boundaries to build products that are relevant, advanced, and future-ready. Performance has always been at the core of our journey, and in 2025, we are taking it even further—delivering devices that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge tech with everyday usability. Designed with user insights, we’ve embraced a bold CMF approach, blending premium textures, innovative materials, and contemporary colours to craft stylish smartphones that reflect individuality.

Advertisment

The launch of the Note 50x 5G+ is a testament to this approach. Powered by the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE Processor, it sets a new benchmark for speed, gaming, and intelligent performance. A 5500mAh semi-solid state battery with a 45W fast charging ensures uninterrupted power. With the upgraded XOS 15 interface, enhanced features, and One-Tap Infinix AI, the device adapts effortlessly to individual preferences, ensuring a smooth, intuitive and efficient experience.

This marks the beginning of a transformative year for Infinix—one, where we stay deeply connected to our users and build technology that truly resonates with their lifestyles."

Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ Specifications and Features

Advertisment

Processor and Performance

The NOTE 50x 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, built on a 4nm architecture with an octa-core CPU and APU 655. It supports up to 90 FPS in compatible games and includes optimizations such as Game Mode, Bypass Charging, and MediaTek HyperEngine.

Design and Durability

Advertisment

The device features a gem-cut camera module and Active Halo Lighting for notifications, calls, and charging. It is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP64 rated, providing protection against dust, water, and drops. The smartphone is available in Sea Breeze Green (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple (Metallic Finish).

Software and User Interface

The NOTE 50x 5G+ runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, offering features such as Dynamic Bar, Smart Panel, and Peek Proof for improved multitasking and security. It has a customised interface with adjustable icons, animations, and themes.

Advertisment

AI Features

The device integrates Infinix AI with functionalities, including on-screen awareness for real-time content recognition, AIGC Portrait Mode for AI-enhanced photography.

It also includes AI Note and a writing assistant for content creation, grammar checks, and text summarisation. Furthermore, it has the Folax AI voice assistant for voice commands and assistance and a circle to search for instant visual searches.

Display and Audio

Advertisment

6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

DTS-powered dual speakers for enhanced audio output.

Camera System

50MP dual rear camera with 12+ photography modes.

8MP front camera with screen flash and 4K video recording.

Advertisment

Battery and Charging

5500mAh SolidCore battery with 45W Type-C fast charging.

10W wired reverse charging and bypass charging technology for optimised battery performance.

Storage and RAM Expansion

It has 128GB internal storage and MemFusion technology allows RAM expansion from 6GB to 12GB or 8GB to 16GB.





Read More:

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future

AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

X Cyber Attack Highlights Cyber Risks: Industry Speaks on Cyber Threats









