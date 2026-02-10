Ingram Micro Pinnacle Summit 2026 focuses on collaboration and AI

Ingram Micro Pinnacle Summit 2026 was held in Mumbai, bringing together leading channel partners and original equipment manufacturers for discussions centred on collaboration, Cloud adoption and the growing role of AI in digital transformation.

The event served as a strategic platform for stakeholders across India’s ICT ecosystem to exchange perspectives on how partnerships and technology alignment can help organisations adapt to rapidly evolving business demands.

OEM participation and ecosystem focus

The summit saw participation from multiple OEMs, including AvePoint, AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, HP, HPE, Intel, Microsoft, NetApp, Schneider and Western Digital. Delegates and spokespersons from these companies engaged in conversations focused on identifying new opportunities and strengthening collective capabilities within the channel ecosystem.

Discussions at Ingram Micro Pinnacle Summit 2026 highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges around scale, agility and resilience, particularly as enterprises seek to integrate AI into their operations.

AI and Cloud as transformation drivers

As Indian organisations continue to prioritise digital transformation, sessions at the summit examined how AI-powered tools and Cloud platforms can support this shift. The emphasis remained on equipping businesses with practical solutions and expertise that enable measurable outcomes rather than incremental change.

Jyotil Mankad, Director, AWS BU and Platform, Ingram Micro India, said the discussions reflected the increasing relevance of Cloud technologies in the AI era. He noted that Cloud adoption enables organisations to achieve greater agility, flexibility and resilience as they modernise their operations.

He also pointed to Ingram Micro’s partnerships and its AI-enabled Xvantage platform as enablers for customers planning large-scale transformation initiatives.

Preparing for the next digital phase

The summit included dedicated sessions hosted by Microsoft and Cisco, focusing on readiness for the next phase of digital evolution. These sessions explored AI-driven capabilities across networking, Cloud and cybersecurity, outlining how organisations can prepare for emerging technology requirements.

Throughout the event, the focus remained on translating strategy into action, with an emphasis on practical collaboration between vendors and channel partners.

Looking ahead

Flavio Moraes Junior, MD and CCE, Ingram Micro India, said the success of Ingram Micro Pinnacle Summit 2026 reinforced the role of collaboration in shaping the future of the ICT industry. He added that building a strong ecosystem is essential for delivering sustained value to customers.

With discussions concluded, Ingram Micro indicated that the next step would be to convert the ideas and insights from the summit into tangible outcomes through 2026 and beyond, as the industry continues to navigate AI-led change and digital growth.

