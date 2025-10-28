Innefu Labs appoints ex-DGP Anju Gupta to Independent Board of Directors

Innefu Labs, an AI-driven Data Analytics and Information Security company serving national security organisations, announced the appointment of Anju Gupta, former Director General of Police (DGP), to its Independent Board of Directors.

A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Gupta retired as DGP after an illustrious career spanning more than three decades. Her field postings covered key regions including Lalitpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Faizabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Meerut, alongside significant leadership roles within the state armed forces.

On the international front, she has represented India in key assignments at the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, UNESCAP (Bangkok), and UNODC (Delhi), and has served on deputation with the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.

Gupta’s outstanding contributions to policing and security have earned her several prestigious honours, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Government of India Medal for Gallantry, the United Nations Medal, the FICCI Smart Policing Award, and the ET Inspiring Women Leader Award.

A recognised authority on strategic security and counter-terrorism, she regularly contributes thought leadership articles and insights on security, governance, and geopolitics, and advises on AI-driven technologies for defence and intelligence applications.

“We are delighted to welcome Anju Gupta to our Independent Board of Directors,” said Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO, Innefu Labs. “Her unmatched experience in law enforcement, strategic security, and international cooperation will be of immense value as we continue to innovate and grow our AI-powered solutions for national and cyber security.”

Commenting on her appointment, Gupta said,

“I am thrilled to join Innefu Labs during a time when technology is at the centre of shaping the future of national security. I welcome the opportunity to support the company’s vision of creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the security environment.”

Strategic Direction and Impact

Gupta’s appointment strengthens Innefu Labs’ strategic leadership as it expands its portfolio of AI-powered threat intelligence, data fusion analytics, and cyber defence solutions designed for national security agencies, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

With a focus on integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced data correlation, Innefu Labs continues to advance its mission of building intelligent systems that enable proactive, data-driven decision-making for secure nations.

