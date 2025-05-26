Iris Global to Distribute Panasonic LED Video Walls in India

ICT national distributor, Iris Global Services, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Panasonic, aimed at expanding the reach of Panasonic’s LED Video Wall and Professional Display Solutions across India.

Advertisment

Neena Vats, VP, Iris Global Services, shared insights on the partnership, stating, “The market is vibrant and resilient, with a sharp rise in demand for Large Format Displays (LFDs) and screen-based solutions. Panasonic is a globally respected brand offering products that meet international standards – ideal for our partners executing prestigious and time-sensitive projects.”

With a logistics footprint covering over 19,000 pin codes nationwide, Iris Global will serve as a robust channel for Panasonic’s state-of-the-art display technologies, ensuring faster delivery and wider accessibility.

Vijay Wadhawan, Director – SSD, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “At Panasonic, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that helps transform business environments and customer experience. Our collaboration with Iris Global further reinforces our commitment and will enable us to strengthen our go-to-market capabilities and ensure faster, more efficient deployment of our solutions across sectors such as retail, education, hospitality, Government, Education and corporate enterprise. Together, we aim to bring world-class, tech-enabled display solutions to customers and partners across the country”

Advertisment

Panasonic and Iris Global Partner to Support India's Digital Infrastructure Growth

The alliance combines Panasonic's technological experience with Iris Global's distribution capabilities.

The collaboration addresses growing demand from digital India initiatives and smart city development programs.

Advertisment

This partnership will lead to enhanced product availability across India, integrated supply chain solutions, and technical support for large-scale deployments.

Read More:

Advertisment

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration

HP Amplify Partner Program: Insights on Strategic Shift in Channel Strategy

Advertisment

Cybersecurity Channel Strategy in India is Evolving: Securonix Country Head