At its recent Cyber Insights 2025 forum in Seoul, global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky presented concerning data about the rising misuse of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks across the Asia Pacific. The event highlighted both the growing volume and evolving nature of digital threats facing organizations and individuals.

2024 Cyberattack Statistics Show Significant Increases

Kaspersky's research revealed over 3 billion malware attacks occurred globally in 2024, averaging 467,000 malicious file detections daily. Windows systems continued to be the most frequently targeted platforms, while Trojan attacks saw a 33% year-over-year surge. Financial cybercrime showed particularly alarming growth, with the number of mobile financial threat victims doubling and cryptocurrency phishing schemes becoming increasingly sophisticated.

AI Emerges as Dual-Purpose Cybersecurity Challenge

Kaspersky experts identified artificial intelligence as both a defensive tool and an offensive weapon in modern cyber conflicts. Vladislav Tushkanov, Machine Learning Technology Research Group manager at Kaspersky, explained how attackers now leverage AI to generate phishing content, develop malware, and conduct deepfake-based social engineering campaigns. The company's researchers discovered malicious AI models hosted in public repositories and documented multiple vulnerabilities in corporate AI implementations, including prompt injection attacks and hallucination errors in generative AI systems.

The forum emphasised the need for security operations centres to integrate AI capabilities for enhanced threat detection and response. Kaspersky demonstrated its AI-powered tools for proactive threat hunting and vulnerability management while stressing the importance of controlling shadow AI – the unauthorised use of AI applications by employees that may expose sensitive data.

“AI is reshaping both the threat landscape and the defences,” says Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky. “To stay ahead, organisations need more than just tools; they need intelligent SOCs that combine automation, threat intelligence, and human expertise. That’s the foundation for resilient, AI-ready cybersecurity. At the end of the day, the winners in cybersecurity will be those who don’t just adopt AI but secure it.”

Kaspersky Recommends AI-Focused Cybersecurity Measures

Kaspersky has outlined key recommendations for organisations to strengthen their defences against AI-powered cyber threats. The guidance comes as businesses face increasingly sophisticated attacks leveraging artificial intelligence.

Critical Security Components

The cybersecurity firm emphasises four essential elements for modern protection:

1. Advanced Detection Systems

Specialised security solutions capable of identifying AI-generated malware and supply chain compromises. These tools should continuously evolve to match developing attack methods.

2. Threat Intelligence Monitoring

Dedicated systems to track and analyse emerging AI-driven exploits across global networks, providing early warning of new attack vectors.

3. Access Management Protocols

Strict controls governing AI tool usage combined with comprehensive employee training programs to prevent unauthorised access and data leaks through shadow AI implementations.

4. Security Operations Center Implementation

A centralised SOC provides continuous network monitoring, rapid threat detection, and coordinated incident response capabilities. These facilities serve as nerve centres for organisational cybersecurity.

SOC Development Services

Drawing on its security operations expertise, Kaspersky offers consulting services to help enterprises establish effective SOCs. The company guides technology selection, personnel training, and operational frameworks tailored to organisational needs and risk profiles.

