KLA Chennai R&D; centre marks major India scale-up

KLA Corporation has inaugurated a new R&D and Innovation Hub in Chennai, marking a significant expansion of its India operations and reinforcing the country’s role in the global semiconductor technology landscape. The KLA Chennai R&D centre represents an investment of Rs 300 crore and is designed to support advanced engineering, AI and software development.

The 311,000-square-foot facility has been built to accommodate up to 1,300 employees and will serve as a key hub for R&D, engineering and product support functions. According to the company, the expansion is aimed at meeting rising global customer demand while supporting the development of India’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem.

Government and industry stakeholders present

The inauguration was attended by senior government officials and KLA leadership. Among those present were Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CEO, India Semiconductor Mission; Darez Ahamed, IAS, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu; and Arun Roy, IAS, Industry Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the event, Sinha said the expansion reflects the momentum building within India’s semiconductor sector. He noted that such investments strengthen collaboration between industry and government, accelerate advanced R&D efforts and support the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission to position the country as a trusted participant in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Two decades of KLA operations in India

KLA began operations in India in 2004 and has since developed its regional presence into a centre of excellence for AI and engineering. The new Chennai facility represents a scale-up of these efforts, consolidating and expanding capabilities developed over the past two decades.

The company stated that the KLA Chennai R&D centre will play a critical role in accelerating innovation across semiconductor technologies while reinforcing its regional technology leadership. The site is expected to contribute to both global programmes and local ecosystem development.

Focus on engineering, AI and workforce growth

Dominic David, President, KLA India, said the expansion builds on a strong foundation in software engineering and AI established in the country. He added that the new facility is intended to enable teams to scale operations with a focus on innovation, operational efficiency and employee wellbeing.

According to the company, the investment reflects a long-term commitment to developing local talent, expanding R&D collaboration and supporting India’s ambitions to become a significant player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Sustainability and workplace design

The Chennai facility has been designed in line with LEED and WELL standards. It incorporates energy-efficient systems and includes wellness and fitness centres, café spaces and social hubs. These features are intended to create an environment that supports collaboration across teams while addressing sustainability and workforce needs.

With the launch of the KLA Chennai R&D centre, the company adds another large-scale technology facility to India’s growing semiconductor landscape, aligning corporate expansion with national industrial sector.

