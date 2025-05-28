Kore.ai and AWS Announce Strategic Collaboration for AI Solutions

Kore.ai has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate its AI platform with AWS cloud services. The partnership enables joint customers to deploy Kore.ai's agent solutions alongside AWS AI tools including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon Connect.

The collaboration combines Kore.ai's Agent Platform (AI for Work, Service, and Process), AWS's generative AI and contact centre services, and AWS Marketplace availability for streamlined procurement.

Enterprises gain access to pre-integrated AI solutions for customer experience and accelerated deployment of conversational AI tools and scalable infrastructure for enterprise workloads.

Kore.ai's recognition as AWS Generative AI/ML Market Disruptor of the Year in January 2025 underscores the technical alignment between the platforms.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with AWS, combining Kore.ai’s innovative AI agent platform and business solutions with AWS’s powerful cloud infrastructure,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “Through this strategic agreement, Kore.ai and AWS will bolster our existing collaborative efforts in product integration and go-to-market strategies, expediting innovation and the realisation of benefits for hundreds of our mutual customers. We are enabling global businesses to accelerate their AI adoption by simplifying the implementation of advanced AI technologies, helping them achieve transformative outcomes in today's rapidly evolving landscape.”

Kore.ai Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expand AI Solutions Delivery

Kore.ai has been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, deepening its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. This participation enables closer coordination between Kore.ai and AWS sales teams to facilitate customer adoption of AI solutions through AWS Marketplace.

The program creates a more integrated pathway for enterprises to deploy Kore.ai's conversational AI platform alongside AWS cloud services. By combining Kore.ai's specialised AI capabilities with AWS's global infrastructure, the partnership aims to accelerate the implementation of enterprise-grade AI solutions at scale.

This development builds on Kore.ai's existing AWS integrations and marketplace availability, providing organisations with streamlined procurement and deployment options for AI-powered customer experience and automation tools.

“As a leading software services and consulting company, we help large enterprises around the world adopt AI technology in a safe, secure, and scalable way,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis. “We are proud to be a strategic implementation partner of Kore.ai, and we feel especially confident knowing that Kore.ai’s foundation on AWS delivers unmatched reliability and scalability.”

"As Kore.ai’s preferred cloud provider, we are excited to expand our collaboration and to reinforce our shared commitment to empowering customers in the AI era," said Chris Casey, Head of AWS Partnerships, Asia-Pacific and Japan. “The goal of this collaboration is to accelerate innovation and productivity for our customers by combining AWS cloud infrastructure with Kore.ai’s adaptable and scalable AI platform and business solutions.”

