Kyndryl, Microsoft open AI transformation hub

Kyndryl, a provider of enterprise technology services, has partnered with Microsoft to launch the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub. This initiative aims to fast-track AI adoption and digital transformation for enterprise clients by combining Kyndryl Consult’s domain knowledge with Microsoft’s AI and cloud platforms.

The Acceleration Hub will use tools such as Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft Copilot to deliver AI-first consulting engagements and deploy agentic AI solutions tailored to specific industries. These efforts are designed to improve operational efficiency and unlock business value at scale.

Central to the Hub’s approach is collaboration. It builds upon Kyndryl’s existing innovation network, including its newly launched AI Innovation Lab in Liverpool. These labs serve as testing grounds where clients and experts can co-create, prototype, and deploy AI solutions in a secure and collaborative environment.

Ismail Amla, Global Leader at Kyndryl Consult, emphasised the importance of the collaboration: “Combining our consultative expertise with Microsoft’s technologies allows our customers to realise AI’s full potential and achieve meaningful outcomes.”

Stephen Boyle, Microsoft’s Global Leader for SI & Advisory Partners, added: “The Acceleration Hub marks a new chapter in our partnership, helping customers innovate faster, scale AI deployment, and achieve digital transformation across industries.”

Kyndryl is also investing heavily in AI capability building. Over 16,000 of its professionals hold more than 26,000 Microsoft certifications across Azure, security, data, and workplace technologies. This workforce is equipped to scale Microsoft-based AI deployments and support customers in embedding autonomous AI-driven systems.

Enterprise clients are already showing strong interest. Anders Bjørnrud, CTO of Care Safety Innovations, noted the Hub’s potential in transforming home care delivery through AI-driven efficiency and service enhancement.

This launch follows Kyndryl’s recent recognition with Microsoft’s AI Platform on Azure Specialisation and its renewed Azure Expert MSP status—an elite designation held by less than 2% of Microsoft partners.

With this initiative, Kyndryl and Microsoft reaffirm their shared focus on helping businesses harness AI for measurable, long-term transformation.

