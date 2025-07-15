30TB HDDs from Seagate aim to power AI storage needs

Seagate Technology has launched its latest high-capacity hard drives in India, the 30TB Exos M and IronWolf Pro models. These drives, developed on Seagate’s advanced Mozaic 3+ platform and utilising Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology, are built to address the growing requirements of AI-led infrastructure and edge computing environments.

With more than one million Mozaic drives shipped globally, Seagate is responding to the increasing need for enterprises to manage and process vast volumes of data locally. The rise of data sovereignty regulations and accelerated AI adoption across industries such as retail, manufacturing, and finance has made dependable on-premise storage a vital component of digital infrastructure.

The 30TB Exos M is purpose-built for hyperscale data environments where scalability, energy efficiency, and high performance are critical. It supports disaggregated storage systems, allowing flexible deployment across edge sites, enabling real-time data analytics without over-reliance on centralised infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the IronWolf Pro 30TB drive caters to the growing role of NAS systems in AI workflows, including video analysis and image recognition. Designed to manage large, unstructured data sets, the drive offers low-latency performance and robust reliability, suitable for local AI applications and hybrid storage models.

Seagate notes that AI development increasingly depends on access to expansive, high-integrity datasets. Industry data from IDC highlights a shift towards deploying AI at the edge, while enterprises focus on improving data centre efficiency and reducing energy consumption. The company also points to partnerships with NAS providers like QNAP and UGREEN, which are integrating the 30TB IronWolf Pro into systems supporting on-premise AI processing.

The Exos M 30TB is available in India at a suggested retail price of ₹74,999. The IronWolf Pro 30TB is priced at ₹75,999 and can be ordered via authorised Seagate partners.

As AI shifts from a cloud-first model to hybrid and edge deployments, storage solutions like Seagate’s latest offerings are poised to become foundational to next-generation data infrastructure.

