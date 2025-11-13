LTTS and Autodesk join forces for digital plant innovation

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a strategic collaboration with Autodesk to drive AI-led digital transformation across India’s process and manufacturing industries. The partnership will see Autodesk’s digital engineering and cloud-based manufacturing solutions integrated into LTTS’ existing Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The CoE is designed to act as a regional hub for digital plant innovation, enabling enterprises in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and food and beverage to implement scalable, connected, and data-driven manufacturing solutions.

By combining LTTS’ AI and machine learning (ML) models for asset health and scalability with Autodesk’s design, cloud, and automation platforms, the partnership aims to help clients reduce project costs and timelines, enhance asset performance, and expand their Industry 4.0 capabilities.

Enabling a full lifecycle for digital plants

The CoE will showcase a complete building information modelling (BIM) for the operations lifecycle for plant engineering. This includes every stage, from conceptual and detailed design to commissioning, digital twin deployment, and asset performance management.

Through this framework, LTTS and Autodesk intend to provide clients with a one-stop ecosystem for digital engineering, design innovation, and connected manufacturing transformation.

Industry leaders on the partnership

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, “The manufacturing sector is undergoing a paradigm shift, where traditional plant engineering models are evolving with connected, AI-driven frameworks. Through this partnership with Autodesk, we aim to empower our clients with future-ready digital plant solutions that enhance execution speed, cost efficiency, and operational sustainability.”

Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Autodesk, added, “The integration of Autodesk’s capabilities into this CoE marks a significant step in strengthening India’s digital manufacturing ecosystem, enabling industries to adopt future-ready, sustainable, and high-performance plant operations. This initiative reflects our shared vision with LTTS to transform industrial design and manufacturing by using data and cloud intelligence to make plants more agile, efficient, and future-ready.”

A step toward sustainable manufacturing

The partnership reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two companies and reflects a growing focus on sustainability in industrial operations. By embedding AI, cloud intelligence, and data-driven design into plant systems, the LTTS-Autodesk collaboration aims to enable enterprises to transition toward more agile and environmentally responsible production models.

