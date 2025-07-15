Mindsprint & Planview forge digital value chain alliance

Mindsprint, an AI-driven enterprise modernisation provider, has formed a strategic alliance with Planview, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD). The partnership is designed to help enterprises modernise their digital value chains by breaking down silos and accelerating productivity, agility and innovation.

The collaboration addresses organisations’ challenges with fragmented workflows, disparate tools, and siloed decision-making. Together, Mindsprint and Planview aim to create a data-centred platform that unifies project and portfolio management (PPM), enabling enterprises to align business strategy with execution from planning through delivery.

Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint, described the initiative as “a strategic leap forward”:

“We’re building a platform that brings speed, visibility, and control into enterprise operations, enabling continuous transformation and value creation.”

Planview’s technology is combined with Mindsprint’s capabilities in implementation, analytics, and integration, producing a seamless PPM environment. Vishal Dhawan, MD & President (APAC) at Planview, highlighted that this collaboration enables enterprises to “accelerate transformation and realise ROI from day one.”

Key features of the joint solution include:

A unified platform experience integrating data, workflows and teams across departments

Real-time visibility into project performance and resource utilisation

Seamless system integration with existing tools such as Jira, SAP and Excel

Strategic alignment across business units to ensure coherent execution

Insight-led decision-making underpinned by advanced analytics and reporting

By removing organisational silos and unifying strategy with execution, this alliance is positioned to redefine modern enterprise operations. Teams gain faster access to critical insights, enabling proactive management of digital projects and resources, delivering measurable value quickly.

Mindsprint and Planview’s combined offering strikes at the heart of digital transformation challenges, enabling companies to continuously evolve with speed and confidence. This partnership is particularly timely as enterprises confront increasing pressure to innovate rapidly, respond to market changes, and deliver strategic outcomes with agility and precision.

