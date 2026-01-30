Monitoring for ChatGPT apps gains observability

Monitoring for ChatGPT apps has been announced by New Relic as part of its Intelligent Observability Platform. The company stated that the solution provides businesses with visibility into applications that operate within ChatGPT, addressing performance, reliability, and user experience challenges.

The capability is designed to help developers monitor custom ChatGPT apps and gain insights that support proactive issue resolution and the use of generative AI as a business channel.

Addressing the embedded application visibility gap

According to New Relic, applications instantiated inside ChatGPT often operate within restricted environments where standard browser monitoring tools fail. Once embedded, these applications can become difficult to observe, limiting insight into user experience and system health.

Commenting on the launch, Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer at New Relic, said that while embedding services into ChatGPT conversations creates new engagement and revenue opportunities, it also introduces observability challenges. He said traditional monitoring tools can struggle in these environments, leaving businesses without visibility into application behavior.

The i-frame blind spot in generative AI

Billions of users visit ChatGPT each month, prompting businesses to build applications that surface goods and services directly within conversational interfaces. However, when applications are rendered inside i-frames, visibility into layout shifts, broken buttons, or user abandonment becomes limited.

New Relic stated that security headers, content security policies, i-frame sandbox rules, and restrictions on client-side storage can further obscure performance and user experience data. These limitations can make it difficult to identify why users disengage or where application failures occur.

Risks from AI-rendered interfaces

The company highlighted additional challenges specific to AI-rendered results. These include hallucinated user interface elements that appear functional but do not work, AI-generated text that disrupts CSS layouts, and ghost citations where AI references data not supplied by the backend.

Without observability, New Relic noted, such inconsistencies may remain undetected by developers.

Full-stack telemetry for ChatGPT custom apps

Monitoring for ChatGPT apps provides telemetry intended to ensure AI-generated interfaces remain functional, performant, and suitable for conversion. New Relic stated that its browser agent collects and analyzes data within the GPT i-frame environment.

The agent provides insight into application latency and connectivity, alerts developers when AI-generated responses trigger script or syntax errors, and captures console log activity to enable real-time, granular monitoring.

Tracking user interaction and outcomes

The solution automatically tracks how users interact with custom ChatGPT apps, including successful actions such as clicking “buy now” or instances of non-engagement.

Businesses can define benchmarks and event-driven analytics. For example, custom events can be sent when a large language model successfully renders content such as charts, enabling dashboards that compare AI render success with user bounce rates.

New Relic stated that this approach helps developers understand application behavior while maintaining security and privacy standards.

Key capabilities of ChatGPT app monitoring

The monitoring solution includes the following features:

User Frustration Detection : Identifies rage clicks, error clicks, and dead clicks

Layout Instability Monitoring : Tracks cumulative layout shift within i-frames

Cross-Origin Insights : Analyzes performance when applications do not control the top-level window

End-to-End Traceability: Connects user interactions in ChatGPT to backend services

Availability

Monitoring for ChatGPT apps is available as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. Existing users can enable the capability by installing the latest New Relic browser agent and defining value-based actions aligned to key user journeys.

New customers can sign up for a free account.

