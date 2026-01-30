Scalefusion Zebra validation confirms enterprise interoperability

Scalefusion Zebra validation has been announced by ProMobi Technologies following the platform’s successful completion of Zebra Technologies’ Enterprise Testing Program. The validation confirms Scalefusion’s interoperability with Zebra’s range of thermal printers.

According to the announcement, the validation demonstrates that Scalefusion has met Zebra’s performance and compatibility benchmarks. This enables customers to deploy and manage Zebra devices within enterprise environments with assurance around interoperability and reliability.

Validation through Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program

Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program is designed to verify compatibility between third-party solutions and Zebra technologies, including mobile computers, scanners, printers, and RFID systems.

By completing this program, Scalefusion has demonstrated that its Unified Endpoint Management platform works with Zebra technologies to support scalable and secure device management. The validation applies specifically to Zebra thermal printers used in enterprise operations.

Use cases across mission-critical environments

The announcement states that customers using Zebra printing solutions for mission-critical operations can now integrate these devices into the Scalefusion platform. These environments include retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

With Zebra validation in place, enterprises can manage Zebra printers through Scalefusion with confidence in performance, security, and operational consistency.

Executive perspective on validation

Commenting on the announcement, Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion, said the validation reflects the platform’s ability to support customers operating in demanding environments.

He added that enterprises using Zebra printers for essential labeling, tracking, and workflow processes can now manage these devices through Scalefusion with assurance around performance, security, and compliance.

Unified management and device control

Scalefusion’s platform enables IT administrators to remotely configure, monitor, and secure devices across distributed locations. The platform also supports the remote management of Zebra devices and includes Firmware Over-the-Air updates to help maintain compliance with current releases and security standards.

With Zebra validation, this unified management capability now extends to Zebra thermal printers. According to the announcement, this helps reduce operational overhead while maintaining consistent governance across device fleets.

Partner ecosystem alignment

Scalefusion is a member of Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect program. Through this program, it joins a network of partners focused on delivering integrated solutions for frontline business operations.

The validation reinforces Scalefusion’s position within this ecosystem by confirming compatibility with Zebra’s enterprise hardware portfolio.

