ASUS APAC Partner Summit 2026 outlines growth

ASUS successfully concluded the ASUS APAC Partner Summit 2026 in Sydney, Australia, held under the theme “EVOLVE.” The event brought together more than 215 premium partners and industry collaborators from across the Asia-Pacific region, including ecosystem partners Intel and Microsoft.

The summit was positioned as a platform to outline ASUS’ next phase of regional growth and technology direction.

Partner collaboration and regional ambitions

During the summit, ASUS shared its objectives for 2026, reaffirming its focus on strengthening partner collaboration and maintaining market leadership across Asia-Pacific.

Backed by a partner ecosystem comprising more than 3,150 partners in India, ASUS outlined its target of achieving a 30 percent consumer notebook market share. The company said this growth would be driven by innovation, portfolio focus, and execution across regional go-to-market channels.

“EVOLVE” theme and strategic alignment

Addressing attendees, Peter Chang, General Manager, APAC Consumer Business at ASUS, said the “EVOLVE” theme represents a strategic shift toward deeper collaboration with partners.

He stated that amid market complexities, ASUS is aligning its digital transformation objectives with a strong omnichannel strategy. According to Chang, this approach is intended to help navigate challenges while creating a marketplace where innovation contributes to customer outcomes and long-term regional resilience.

Omnichannel, AI, and digital transformation priorities

The summit outlined a roadmap focused on several strategic areas. ASUS highlighted the importance of omnichannel execution, sharing approaches to integrate online and offline platforms to enhance the customer journey and drive engagement.

Digital transformation was positioned as a priority, with ASUS emphasizing efforts to equip partners with tools and resources to support agility and innovation in a changing market environment.

AI strategy and customer focus

ASUS also shared its perspective on AI, noting that while AI PCs are still in early stages, their long-term value lies beyond hardware integration. The company emphasized a user-centric approach, focusing on intuitive AI experiences designed to deliver practical benefits for end users.

In addition, ASUS outlined its vision for AI PCs through a hybrid AI roadmap and a virtual assistant experience aimed at translating AI capabilities into usable value for partners and consumers.

Addressing market constraints

The summit included discussions on anticipated market constraints in 2026, including price increases and supply shortages. ASUS stated it would work closely with partners to address these challenges by offering solutions across different price points and customer segments, with a focus on adaptability and resilience.

Product and portfolio direction

ASUS introduced a focused brand and product strategy intended to support sustainable growth and reinforce partner confidence. The company reaffirmed its Lifestyle portfolio—Zenbook, ProArt, and Vivobook S—as key growth drivers aligned to distinct user needs.

Alongside this, ASUS highlighted its gaming portfolio, including ROG Zephyrus, Strix Scar, and TUF models, as part of its broader product strategy.

Looking ahead to 2026

The ASUS APAC Partner Summit 2026 reaffirmed the company’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and partner-led growth. ASUS stated it will continue working closely with partners to deliver value and drive technology adoption across the region, supporting its position in the consumer and gaming notebook markets in Asia-Pacific.

