AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D support confirmed on MSI

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D support has been announced by MSI for its AM5 motherboard lineup. The processor is built on the Zen 5 architecture and uses AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D features eight cores and 16 threads with a total cache of 104MB. It delivers boost clock speeds of up to 5.6GHz and has a maximum TDP of 120W. The processor is designed to handle demanding gaming and content creation workloads.

Compatibility across the AM5 platform

The processor is compatible with MSI motherboards supporting AMD’s AM5 platform. MSI states that pairing the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with its 800 series MAX motherboards enables full utilisation of the processor’s capabilities.

Through MSI’s CLICK BIOS X, users can access optimisation tools including Latency Killer and High-Efficiency Mode, which are designed to reduce memory latency and fine-tune system performance.

Performance Preset and X3D Gaming Mode are also available, allowing users to extract maximum performance from AMD Ryzen processors with simplified configuration.

New flagship motherboard unveiled at CES 2026

Alongside the processor support announcement, MSI unveiled the MEG X870E UNIFY-X MAX motherboard during CES 2026. The motherboard is designed for ultra-high performance and targets overclocking enthusiasts.

It features a specialised two-DIMM layout and a dedicated OC Engine. Power delivery is handled through an 18+2+1 phase design rated at 110A SPS.

Thermal design and connectivity features

The MEG X870E UNIFY-X MAX incorporates an advanced thermal solution that includes a Direct Touch Cross Heat-pipe and a double-sided EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II.

For connectivity, the motherboard integrates Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN to support low-latency connectivity for data-intensive applications. An onboard Tuning Controller provides direct access to overclocking adjustments and CMOS clearing with a single press.

Overclocking tools and platform features

MSI continues to expand overclocking functionality across its motherboard range. Features such as BCLK Booster and Direct OC Jumper allow real-time frequency tuning without requiring BIOS entry.

The refreshed 800 series motherboards also feature a 64MB BIOS, providing a richer BIOS interface, broader CPU support, and improved update handling for current and future AMD processors.

Firmware readiness

MSI confirmed that the AGESA PI pre-1.3.0.0 BIOS will be available to enhance compatibility and performance for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor. The update is intended to support system tuning andplatform compatibility.

