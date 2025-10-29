MSI India hosts Compass Check 2025 to accelerate market growth

MSI India hosted its flagship strategic summit, Compass Check 2025, where various leading industry partners, key channel stakeholders, and distribution allies participated in the event to chart the brand’s growth trajectory in India.

Advertisment

The event was marked by a special visit from MSI Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Henry Lu, underscoring the company’s deep commitment to the Indian market.

Held in collaboration with global technology leaders AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, and supported by MSI’s distribution partners ACRO, Redington, and WPG, Compass Check 2025 served as a pivotal platform to reflect on MSI’s achievements from 2024–2025 and align future goals for 2026.

Andy Yang, General Manager, MSI India, led the summit, highlighting key milestones in product innovation, ecosystem expansion, and community engagement. The discussions emphasised MSI’s close collaboration with its partners and its mission to empower India’s expanding PC and gaming landscape.

Advertisment

The highlight of the event was Henry Lu’s keynote address, where he praised India’s growing influence in the global technology ecosystem.

“India has emerged as a cornerstone market for MSI globally,” said Henry Lu, Co-Founder and SVP, MSI. “Our growth here reflects the passion of Indian gamers, creators, and PC builders. MSI HQ is committed to further investing in India, aligning with the government’s Make in India vision and fostering local innovation.”

Lu’s visit celebrated MSI’s achievements while reaffirming the brand’s long-term strategy to deepen its roots in India through localised initiatives, partner enablement, and ecosystem development.

Advertisment

With strong alliances across the value chain and a clear vision for innovation, MSI continues to strengthen its position as a leader in India’s gaming and technology sector, driving value for consumers, partners, and communities alike.

Read More:

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance

AISIE applauds DGTR’s Anti-Dumping move on toner cartridge imports

DEP’s Basant Sharma: AI and Digital Twins will define India’s next wave of manufacturing

Advertisment

US tariff shock reshapes India’s IT strategy: how disruption is driving resilience