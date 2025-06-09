NETGEAR to Acquire Exium, Expands Cloud Networking and Security Portfolio

NETGEAR has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exium, a cybersecurity firm, as part of its broader strategy to enhance its cloud-first networking solutions. The acquisition is intended to support NETGEAR’s goal of offering simplified, reliable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

Addition of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Capabilities

With this acquisition, NETGEAR plans to integrate Exium’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform into its existing portfolio. The combined solution will provide an integrated network and security architecture built specifically for the SME and MSP segments, addressing growing demand for consolidated cloud-based infrastructure.

According to Gartner, the SASE market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, reaching more than USD 25 billion by 2027. This growth reflects the increasing shift of enterprises toward cloud-native networking and security frameworks.

Integrated Solution for Business Connectivity and Protection

The integration of Exium’s platform with NETGEAR’s networking solutions will result in a unified offering that includes both wired and wireless connectivity, as well as firewall and built-in security capabilities. The move positions NETGEAR to address evolving business requirements for secure and scalable connectivity solutions in a cloud-centric environment.

“AI has changed the threat landscape for small and medium enterprises as well as larger businesses, but the solutions for SMEs are often too difficult to implement or need to be cobbled onto the network and managed separately,” said Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “By offering the Exium SASE solution to integrate it into our Insight cloud management platform, we’ll be able to bring our customers a seamless, single-pane-of-glass solution that is easily deployed and managed by small IT teams or MSPs.”

Exium’s team brings significant experience in developing and scaling networking and security solutions. Its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform is specifically designed to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to efficiently onboard and support small and medium enterprise clients. As part of the acquisition, Exium CEO Farooq Khan will continue to lead the development of the Exium solution and join the NETGEAR for Business leadership team, ensuring continuity and alignment in execution.

“Exium was built from the ground up as a cybersecurity solution to help protect small and medium enterprises that lack a comprehensive solution for combatting cybersecurity threats,” said Khan. “We share a similar vision with NETGEAR and are excited to be joining the team to build a fully integrated network and security solution specially tailored to serve the needs of these customers.”

