New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform expands business visibility

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform has introduced a set of enhancements designed to connect application performance with customer experience and measurable business outcomes. The announcement signals a shift in how enterprises approach monitoring in AI-driven environments.

At the centre of the update is Intelligent Workloads, a capability aimed at mapping technical performance directly to business KPIs. The platform extends traditional Application Performance Monitoring by combining telemetry data with business context across modern and AI-built applications.

Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer, New Relic, said observability is no longer limited to system health. He noted that organisations now need to understand what changed, how customers were affected and whether revenue was impaired. Without that visibility, risk accumulates quietly while decisions slow down.

Intelligent Workloads: Linking performance to KPIs

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform introduces Intelligent Workloads to automate discovery of complex dependencies across infrastructure, services and user journeys.

Instead of relying on binary system indicators such as “green” or “red,” the platform enables teams to quantify how service performance affects metrics such as revenue, abandoned carts and user experience.

The capability provides:

Automated mapping of application and infrastructure dependencies

A unified view of performance, user impact and business outcomes

Faster incident resolution through contextual analysis

Monitoring support for transaction-oriented and agentic AI workloads

The intent is to position observability as a decision-support layer rather than a maintenance function.

Micro front-end monitoring: Addressing fragmented architectures

Enterprises adopting micro front-end architectures often distribute components across multiple developer teams. Identifying the source of performance issues in such environments can be complex.

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform enhances its Digital Experience Monitoring to support micro front-end environments. Organisations can monitor each component individually and collect metrics related to performance timing, errors, renders and lifecycle methods.

This enables visibility into upstream and downstream dependencies that influence digital customer experience and revenue performance.

Agentic AI monitoring: Visibility across agent meshes

As enterprises deploy agent-based AI systems, inter-agent visibility becomes critical. According to findings referenced in the announcement, adoption of AI monitoring capabilities increased from 42 percent in 2024 to 54 percent in 2025, reflecting growing awareness of downtime costs.

The platform introduces Agentic AI Monitoring features that include:

A service map of agent-to-agent interactions

Performance views covering request volumes, latency and error rates

Trace-level drill-down into called agents or tools

These capabilities aim to accelerate problem resolution in multi-agent environments and improve operational efficiency.

Extending observability beyond telemetry

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform also introduces several supporting capabilities intended to integrate business and operational data.

New Relic Lens allows users to query external data sources such as Postgres, Snowflake and in-house SQL databases directly from the user interface. It supports cross-database joins between telemetry and business data without requiring ingestion of external datasets.

Federated Logs enables teams to query logs stored in Amazon S3 using the Pipeline Control Gateway. Data remains within customer environments while being accessible through the platform interface. The approach is designed to address data residency requirements and reduce manual troubleshooting processes.

eBPF: Network Metrics provides kernel-level visibility across application, infrastructure and network layers. It captures TCP and DNS metrics including handshake latency and DNS failures. Process-level attribution links network issues to originating processes, assisting root cause analysis.

New Relic Notebooks converts queries into reusable investigative workflows. Teams can combine queries, visualisations and documentation, then link them to alerts. These notebooks can be stored and shared to support collaboration and post-incident reviews.

The updated Homepage functions as a personalised workspace. It aggregates entities, dashboards and frequently accessed tools to reduce context switching during incident response.

Availability

Intelligent Workloads is available as a preview for Transaction 360 users within the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. The other capabilities are available as previews to all users.

The announcement reflects a broader repositioning of observability tools. The emphasis moves from tracking system uptime to understanding business exposure. In AI-enabled environments, that distinction is becoming operationally significant.

Read More:

Veeam boosts cyber resilience in North-East India

Coforge healthcare digital transformation expands

BPE Middle East expansion gains ground in India