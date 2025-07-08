New Relic names Lauren Nemeth as new CRO for growth

New Relic has announced the appointment of Lauren Nemeth as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), as the company strengthens its leadership team to accelerate global expansion in observability and AI-driven solutions.

Nemeth brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise technology, spanning both product and sales leadership. Her previous roles include COO at Pinecone and CRO at Twilio, where she played a key role in scaling operations and driving revenue through customer success, partner relations, and field enablement. She also held leadership positions at Nextdoor, Turn, and URX, contributing to IPOs and multiple acquisitions.

At New Relic, Nemeth will oversee the company’s global revenue functions, leveraging her experience in commercialising products across various growth stages, from startups to companies generating over $4.5 billion in revenue.

Ashan Willy, CEO of New Relic, noted, “Lauren’s background across GTM, product development and customer success is well aligned with our next phase of growth. Her leadership will be essential in scaling our intelligent observability platform and expanding our global reach.”

New Relic’s platform helps businesses monitor and improve digital experiences by offering full-stack observability, real-time analytics and AI-driven insights. The company currently supports 85,000 organisations worldwide in optimising performance and reliability.

Nemeth shared her outlook, stating, “It’s an exciting time to join New Relic. The company is growing, and demand for observability in AI-powered environments is rising rapidly. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to meet these evolving needs.”

Her appointment reflects New Relic’s commitment to enhancing leadership depth as observability continues to gain strategic importance across industries navigating complex digital transformations.

