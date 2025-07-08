Redington signs REAP agreement with AWS to accelerate Cloud adoption

Redington has signed a Revenue Acceleration Pilot (REAP) agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling a downstream Strategic Distribution Agreement aimed at accelerating Cloud adoption among its partner network in India.

The REAP programme is designed to support high-potential AWS Partner Network (APN) members by combining the strengths of AWS and Redington. Under this model, Redington can extend the resources, strategic support and funding it receives from AWS to its downstream partners, particularly mid-tier players.

Through this initiative, Redington aims to drive partner-led Cloud transformation by offering:

Technical guidance and support

Customised go-to-market strategies

Training and marketing assistance

Strategic investments in upskilling and enablement

Sridhar S, EVP, Redington, said, “At Redington, we are committed to driving Cloud adoption at scale by empowering our partners with the right resources, expertise and strategic support. The REAP programme with AWS allows us to lead transformative initiatives that foster innovation and sustainable growth. Through strategic investments in upskilling, go-to-market capabilities and Cloud transformation, we are cultivating an ecosystem that enables partners to scale. This allows our partners to effectively unlock new opportunities and bring about the digital transformation and tangible business outcomes that customers are seeking in the dynamic Cloud environment.”

The collaboration enables Redington to support its partner ecosystem by creating targeted business development plans. These plans are designed to empower partners to build, deliver and scale Cloud solutions in line with customer demand.

Commenting on the partnership, Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “Redington exemplifies what we value in a strategic distributor – strong technical capabilities, broad market reach and a shared mission to democratise technology. Through this REAP initiative, we’re not just accelerating Cloud adoption; we’re enabling transformative, partner-led growth that aligns with the scale and ambition of our customers across India.”

Leveraging its experience and market presence, Redington will demonstrate the effectiveness of a distributor-managed downstream collaboration model. The initiative is expected to bridge the access gap for mid-tier partners who may not directly qualify for advanced AWS programmes, ensuring they too can participate in India’s expanding Cloud ecosystem.

