New Relic showcases progress on climate, AI and inclusive growth

New Relic has released its fourth annual Impact Report, presenting a detailed overview of the company’s progress on responsible business strategy amid consistent growth. From advancing climate targets to fostering early-career technologists across Latin America, the FY25 report reflects a company moving with purpose and accountability.

Ashan Willy, CEO, New Relic, said the company's purpose extends beyond performance. “Positive impact and responsible business are at the core of how New Relic operates and develops its technology. In FY25, we took meaningful steps forward, gaining approval for our ambitious science-based climate targets, expanding access to our platform for millions of learners, and leading the way for ethical approaches to AI, to name just a few. It’s rewarding to see the impact our teams are making, and our continued efforts reflect our belief that growth and integrity must go hand in hand.”

Below is a breakdown of New Relic’s FY25 key milestones.

Driving environmental sustainability

In a year marked by rising awareness of corporate climate responsibility, New Relic made headway on its green goals.

Science-based climate targets approved: New Relic’s near-term emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets align with a 1.5°C pathway, currently the most ambitious benchmark from the SBTi. These include concrete reductions across Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions, including those related to business travel.

Energy-efficient infrastructure shift: The company migrated workloads to AWS Graviton-based Cloud instances. This move not only improved operational efficiency but also cut emissions by 37% across the migrated workloads.

Inspiring early-career technologists across Latin America

Through its "New Relic for Students" program, the company doubled down on making tech tools and knowledge more accessible to younger, aspiring professionals.

Strategic partnerships with GitHub Education and Platzi: FY25 saw New Relic teaming up with GitHub and Platzi to deliver free access to more than 80 software tools and services. The initiative reached millions of learners throughout Latin America, enabling them to gain hands-on experience and training at zero cost.

Prioritising responsible AI development and compliance

As AI adoption accelerates, so do questions about its regulation and ethical use. New Relic took significant steps to get ahead of both.

Launched EU AI Act compliance program: The company implemented an internal governance framework aligned with the European Union’s AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive regulation on AI. The program includes policy documentation, process implementation and educational outreach, ensuring a framework for responsible AI innovation.

Customer-first AI safeguards: To limit unnecessary data exposure, New Relic integrated retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) into its AI systems. This minimises the use of customer data during AI training. Additionally, new AI monitoring capabilities were introduced to support customer compliance needs.

Giving back with purpose and deepening inclusion

FY25 also saw New Relic fostering a culture of volunteerism and belonging, both internally and externally.

Global Impact Challenge: A company-wide philanthropic initiative allowed employees (“Relics”) to donate funds to nonprofits of their choice, with encouragement to volunteer as well. Over 50% of employees participated, clocking in a collective 5,943 volunteer hours globally.

Perfect score on Corporate Equality Index: New Relic was awarded a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index. It was also named a “Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion,” a recognition of its ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace.

Conclusion

The FY25 Impact Report reflects more than just metrics. It is a statement of intent from a tech company choosing to align business growth with social and environmental responsibility. From emission reductions and AI governance to educational access and workplace inclusion, New Relic appears to be shaping a model where technology is purposeful.

