India’s Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling: USD 3.5B Opportunity

India currently recycles only around 1 per cent of its end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, highlighting a significant environmental challenge alongside a largely untapped economic opportunity. A recent report titled Charging Ahead – Transforming India’s Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Ecosystem, produced by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Accenture, outlines a strategic plan to develop a USD 3.5 billion domestic circular battery economy by 2030. This initiative aligns with India’s growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and energy storage systems.

Advertisment

The report stresses the need for pragmatic policy regulations that encourage the use of recycled materials. However, current recycling capacities fall short of meeting the demand for high-quality recycled materials—an issue yet to be adequately addressed. The event unveiling the findings brought together over 100 industry experts, policymakers, and sustainability professionals, reflecting broad consensus on the urgent need to advance battery recycling in India.

Key highlights include the potential creation of up to 41,000 green jobs across the recycling value chain and an annual reduction of 75,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to taking 60,000 vehicles off the roads. Additionally, water savings could reach 5.7 billion gallons annually—enough to supply a city of half a million people. Developing a robust recycling ecosystem could supply 14 per cent of India’s battery-active material demand, thereby reducing reliance on imported critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

The report’s strategic priorities focus on scaling domestic cell manufacturing, building hydrometallurgical capabilities, reforming trade regulations, and improving reverse logistics. Experts advocate enhancements to the existing Battery Waste Management Rules, including a two-year deferral on certain targets and more achievable recycled content goals to support sector growth.

Advertisment

In summary, advancing India’s lithium-ion battery recycling sector is essential to environmental sustainability, economic growth, and securing strategic autonomy over critical materials.

Read More :

New Oracle Database@AWS launch with AI-ready performance

Advertisment

EAZY rolls out ERP, DMS, SFA upgrades for agility

CyberArk partner program: Enabling partners with next-gen security

TP-Link boosts India ops with R&D and incubation hub