Kamolika Gupta Peres joins Autodesk as VP India

Autodesk has announced the appointment of Kamolika Gupta Peres as Vice President for its India and SAARC operations, effective June 2025. In this leadership role, she will guide Autodesk’s strategic direction across the region, with a focus on business growth, customer engagement, and strengthening the partner ecosystem.

Advertisment

Kamolika will be responsible for expanding Autodesk’s footprint in India and SAARC, deepening relationships with key stakeholders, and reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted transformation partner in the fields of design, engineering, and manufacturing. Her appointment comes at a time when the region is witnessing rapid advancement in digital innovation and infrastructure development.

With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, Kamolika has held leadership roles at prominent firms including ServiceNow, Google, SAP, and IBM. Most recently, she served as Group Vice President and Managing Director for India and South Asia at ServiceNow, where she successfully redefined business verticals, led expansion into the public sector, launched a national skilling initiative in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and inaugurated the India Innovation Centre.

At Autodesk, she is expected to play a key role in identifying and unlocking emerging business opportunities while driving sustained investment in the region. She will collaborate with both internal teams and external partners to support growth in areas such as public infrastructure, sustainability, and advanced digital design.

Advertisment

Reflecting on her new role, Kamolika said, “India is entering an era defined by infrastructure growth, digital innovation, and a strong push for sustainability. Autodesk is uniquely positioned to partner with governments and enterprises in building this future.”

India remains a critical innovation hub for Autodesk’s global strategy, contributing valuable talent, technology, and market insights. Kamolika’s appointment underlines Autodesk’s commitment to investing in the region and supporting its long-term growth and digital transformation goals.

Read More :

Advertisment

New Oracle Database@AWS launch with AI-ready performance

EAZY rolls out ERP, DMS, SFA upgrades for agility

CyberArk partner program: Enabling partners with next-gen security

Advertisment

TP-Link boosts India ops with R&D and incubation hub