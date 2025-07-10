Calculus, Seceon Partner for Global Cyber Defence

The Calculus Group, a rapidly growing Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), has announced a strategic global partnership with Seceon, a leading cybersecurity technology firm. The collaboration names Calculus as a Global MSSP Partner of Seceon, allowing the company to leverage Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform to enhance its cybersecurity offerings for organisations worldwide.

Amid an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, the partnership aims to deliver a unified, AI-driven approach to enterprise security. Seceon’s OTM platform offers real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and simplified compliance—capabilities that can help organisations manage their cybersecurity operations more effectively and proactively.

Sooraj Vasudevan, CEO of Calculus, noted that the partnership would bolster the firm’s capacity to deliver intelligence-led cyber defence at a global level. He emphasised that integrating Seceon’s platform will allow Calculus to protect clients from advanced threats while ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with international standards.

Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon, highlighted the synergy between the two companies. He described the alliance as a way to expand Seceon’s cybersecurity innovations to a wider audience through Calculus’ MSSP expertise, providing scalable and cost-effective protection for organisations facing varied and evolving threats.

This partnership marks a notable development in the cybersecurity sector, where there is growing demand for integrated, automated, and agile defence solutions. By combining real-time analytics, machine learning, and automated remediation, the collaboration is designed to shorten response times and reduce the impact of security breaches.

It also reflects a broader industry shift, as MSSPs and technology providers join forces to offer end-to-end security ecosystems. Both firms reaffirmed their commitment to helping businesses tackle cyber risks with speed, transparency, and resilience.

For enterprises undergoing digital transformation and navigating increasingly stringent compliance requirements, the Calculus–Seceon partnership offers a timely evolution in managed cybersecurity services.

