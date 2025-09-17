Nishchay Singh joins Fios Compliance as sales manager

Fios Compliance, an Open Data Intelligence platform focused on compliance and integrity assessments, has appointed Nishchay Singh as Sales Manager to support its market expansion initiatives and nurture long-term client relationships. Backed by a strong track record in global sales and a growth oriented mindset, Nishchay is set to play a key role in helping the company deliver tech driven due diligence solutions to meet compliance requirements for BFSI sectors.

In his new capacity, he will aid shaping and implementing the company’s sales roadmap, enhance engagement with key stakeholders, and ensure alignment with the company’s mission of offering cutting-edge, industry relevant solutions. Additionally Nischay will focus on broadening the company’s market footprint and prioritizing client satisfaction. At Fios Compliance, he is utilising his experience and global perspective to elevate the platform’s capabilities and foster a robust ecosystem centered on compliance and corporate ethics.

According toDeepak Bhawnani, Managing Director of Fios Compliance,“We are pleased to have Nishchay join our growing team. His proven ability to build client confidence and lead business transformation, brings the strategic insight required to accelerate our growth path. We are eager to see the impact of his contributions and growth.”

Fios Compliance offers end-to-end compliance screening solutions, encompassing adverse and negative media analysis, global sanctions and watchlists checks, identification of PEP and political linkages, along with comprehensive assessments of major litigations and insolvency records to generate detailed extended KYC reports. The company is continuously broadening its footprint by incorporating new platforms, aiming to establish through global reach.

Nishchay brings with him a strong background in business development, having previously served at a German MNC, where he managed sales operations and contributed to various global support functions.

He holds an MBA in Marketing from Amity University and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Delhi University. Additionally, he has completed a certification program in Digital Marketing and Corporate Communication from MICA.

