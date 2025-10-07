NTT DATA partners with AWS to deliver AI-powered contact centre solutions globally

NTT DATA has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver next-generation, AI-powered contact centre solutions built on Amazon Connect, AWS’s cloud-based contact centre platform. The partnership aims to accelerate the global adoption of intelligent customer experience (CX) solutions across industries.
As part of the collaboration, NTT DATA will launch Managed Customer Experience (MCX) for Connect, a modular platform designed to fast-track CX transformation for enterprise clients. By integrating NTT DATA’s decades of experience in customer engagement with the scalability and intelligence of Amazon Connect, the initiative aims to help organisations achieve faster time-to-value, improved efficiency, and more personalised customer interactions.
Transforming customer engagement with AI
The MCX platform will combine voice and digital channels, analytics, and AI-enabled services, with seamless integration into existing business systems such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and IT Service Management (ITSM).
Through this collaboration, NTT DATA and AWS will co-develop modular, AI-powered contact centre solutions using advanced technologies such as machine learning, real-time analytics, and predictive intelligence. These solutions are designed to optimise customer service operations and improve key CX metrics, including first-call resolution, average handle time and customer satisfaction scores.
Key highlights of the NTT DATA partnership with AWS include:
AI-powered CX solutions: NTT DATA will embed Amazon Connect’s AI features within its MCX platform, enabling conversational AI agents with real-time sentiment analysis, intelligent call routing, and predictive service capabilities for intuitive customer engagement.
Global innovation and scalability: The collaboration will draw upon NTT DATA’s proprietary CX intellectual property, including its Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, real-time speech analytics, and vertical industry frameworks. These assets will accelerate the adoption of cloud-based CX solutions across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and retail sectors.
Sashen Naidu, Global VP of Customer Experience, NTT DATA, said, “This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS represents a pivotal moment in our mission to modernise customer experiences for the AI-first era. By combining NTT DATA’s contact centre heritage, digital transformation expertise and client experience innovation with Amazon Connect’s powerful cloud-native capabilities, we are helping customers reimagine how they engage with their customers and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.”
The collaboration will leverage proven deployment blueprints from existing implementations, allowing clients in priority industries to realise business value faster. NTT DATA will oversee global delivery, implementation, hosting, security and managed services.
The partnership launches with immediate effect, with joint AI-powered contact centre solutions expected to roll out to clients in the coming months.
