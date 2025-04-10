Oracle and Google Cloud Introduce Joint Partner Program

Oracle and Google Cloud have announced the launch of a joint partner program and the planned expansion of Oracle Database@Google Cloud, including the availability of Oracle Base Database Service and support for new infrastructure and regions.

The new partner program enables Oracle and Google Cloud partners to deliver Oracle Database@Google Cloud to their customers. As part of the expansion, Oracle Database@Google Cloud now supports Oracle Exadata X11M infrastructure. Additionally, Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud is now available for Oracle U.S. Government Cloud customers.

To meet increasing customer demand, Oracle and Google Cloud plan to add 11 new regions for Oracle Database@Google Cloud over the next 12 months.

“Banco Actinver is committed to providing innovative financial solutions to our clients,” said Jorge Fernandez, CIO, Banco Actinver. “By combining the security and performance of Oracle Database with Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI tools, we’re gaining deeper insights into market trends, enhancing our services, and delivering personalized experiences to our customers.”

“We continue to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to help meet the growing demand from organizations across the world,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The upcoming reseller program for Oracle Database@Google Cloud is not only a first for us, but also for the multicloud market overall. Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Google Cloud will be another milestone in our partnership. It provides automated database lifecycle management, low-code application development, and independently scalable compute and storage resources with pay-as-you-go pricing.”

“Oracle and Google Cloud’s collaboration on Oracle Database@Google Cloud has always placed our joint customers’ needs at the forefront,” said Andi Gutmans, vice president and general manager of databases, Google Cloud. “The availability of Oracle Base Database Service will further help customers cost-effectively accelerate their cloud migrations with the technical strengths business-critical workloads require. In addition, offering Oracle Database@Google Cloud through our marketplace reflects our commitment to partners and ensures we continue to provide our customers with the utmost flexibility.”

Oracle and Google Cloud to Launch Reseller Access for Oracle Database@Google Cloud via Marketplace

For the first time, partners of both Google Cloud and Oracle will be able to purchase Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace via private offers and resell it to their customers. Technology partners will also soon have the option to integrate Oracle Database@Google Cloud into their broader solutions and services.

The new partner program is expected to be available within the next 12 months. It will be open to partners enrolled in both the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). All transactions will be processed through the Google Cloud Marketplace, with payments exclusively in the form of Google Cloud credits.

As many joint customers already procure cloud services through trusted partners, the new reseller program aims to support them in identifying and implementing emerging multicloud use cases, including Oracle Database@Google Cloud.

“As a leading technology provider, our clients trust us to bring them the very best solutions,” said Jack French, senior director, Cloud Global Solutions and Architecture, World Wide Technology. “Oracle’s innovations with multicloud enable clients to have more flexibility and choice in the cloud. We are excited that Oracle Database@Google Cloud will be available from trusted providers like WWT. This will be an important capability as we help our clients and partners realize their AI-related goals.”

Oracle and Google Cloud Expand Database@Google Cloud Capabilities and Regional Footprint

Oracle and Google Cloud have announced a series of updates to their joint Oracle Database@Google Cloud offering, aimed at meeting growing customer demand for performance, flexibility, and geographic availability. The enhancements include support for new infrastructure, expanded services for government users, and additional regional availability across key markets.

Exadata X11M Support Added to Oracle Exadata Database Service:

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure now supports Oracle Exadata X11M. The update is designed to improve performance across artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and online transaction processing (OLTP) workloads compared to previous versions. Customers can deploy Oracle Database on Exadata X11M in on-premises, hybrid, public cloud, and multicloud environments. In addition, the infrastructure can now be deployed in a separate Google Cloud project from its virtual machine clusters, allowing for more granular billing and resource management across departments or teams.

Interconnect for U.S. Government Customers:

Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud is now available for U.S. Government customers. This service enables high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between Oracle U.S. Government Cloud East (Ashburn) and Google Cloud for U.S. Government Virginia (Ashburn). Government customers can integrate Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service with applications running on Google Cloud, utilizing services from both cloud providers within a secure, scalable setup.

Upcoming Base Database Service Preview:

Oracle Base Database Service will soon be available in limited preview on Oracle Database@Google Cloud. The service will support Oracle Database 19c and 23ai in both Enterprise Edition and Standard Edition 2, running on virtual machines. Key features include automated database lifecycle management, low-code application development, and scalable compute and storage with usage-based pricing.

Expanded Regional Availability:

Oracle and Google Cloud plan to introduce Oracle Database@Google Cloud in additional regions, including:

Australia: Southeast2 (Melbourne), Southeast1 (Sydney)

Europe: West12 (Turin)

Asia: Northeast1 (Tokyo), Northeast2 (Osaka), South1 (Mumbai), South2 (Delhi)

North America: Northeast1 (Montreal), Northeast2 (Toronto), Central1 (Iowa)

South America: East1 (São Paulo)

Datacenter capacity is also set to double within the next year in regions such as London, Frankfurt, and Ashburn to support rising demand. These updates are in addition to the current availability in regions including U.S. East (Ashburn), U.S. West (Salt Lake City), U.K. South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt).

