Oracle Introduces AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications

Oracle has announced Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a platform designed for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams across enterprises. As part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, the AI Agent Studio provides tools for customers and partners to develop customized AI agents that address complex business needs and enhance productivity.

“AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications and just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications, Oracle. “Our AI Agent Studio builds on the 50+ AI agents we have already introduced and gives our customers and partners the flexibility to easily create and manage their own AI agents. With the agents already embedded in Fusion Applications and our new AI Agent Studio, customers will be able to further extend automation and ultimately achieve more while spending less.”

Oracle AI Agent Studio: Enabling AI-Driven Automation in Fusion Applications

Oracle AI Agent Studio, available at no additional cost, provides tools for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents within Oracle Fusion Applications. The platform enables users to customize and manage AI agents using the same technology that powers Oracle’s AI solutions. AI agents developed in the Oracle AI Agent Studio seamlessly integrate with Oracle Fusion Applications and can interact with third-party agents to automate complex, multi-step business processes.

Key Features of Oracle AI Agent Studio

Agent Template Libraries: Provides pre-built templates and natural language prompts to help users create AI agents for various business scenarios, such as opportunity-to-quote workflows, return order processing, and shift scheduling.

Agent Team Orchestration: Allows multiple agents to work alongside employees on complex tasks. Users can add checkpoints and approvals within multi-step processes for enhanced control.

Agent Extensibility: Enables modification and extension of 50+ pre-packaged Oracle Fusion Applications AI agents by incorporating documents, tools, prompts, or APIs to address industry-specific needs.

Choice of LLMs: Supports a variety of large language models (LLMs), including Llama and Cohere, optimized for Oracle Fusion Applications, while also allowing integration with external industry-specific LLMs.

Native Fusion Integration: Provides direct access to Oracle Fusion Applications APIs, knowledge stores, and predefined tools, ensuring seamless integration within enterprise workflows without complex customizations.

Third-Party System Integration: This supports secure API connections between Oracle Fusion Applications AI agents and third-party AI agents, enabling both immediate next steps and long-running processes.

Trust and Security Framework: This ensures AI agents comply with Oracle Fusion Applications security configurations, policies, and access controls without requiring additional reconfiguration.

Validation and Testing Tools: Includes built-in testing and validation capabilities to ensure reliability, explainability, security, and performance of AI-driven workflows.

Oracle Partner Network

"AI-powered innovation is enabling our clients to reinvent processes and transform the way they work, driving a new performance frontier,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. “According to our recent research, agentic architectures featuring AI agents will enter the mainstream in 2025, with three times as many organizations planning to invest in these capabilities compared to 2024. As we continue to work with Oracle to help clients across industries accelerate the adoption of AI, the new Oracle AI Agent Studio will allow us to orchestrate more powerful agents from Oracle, with Accenture’s AI Refinery platform, to drive new levels of productivity and growth.”

“With the rapid rise of AI agents, organizations are facing an ongoing challenge of how to manage and measure the impact of these digital workers,” said Mauro Schiavon, global chief commercial officer, Oracle Business, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “As leaders look to demonstrate the ROI of their AI investments, platforms like Oracle’s new AI Agent Studio can enable customization that addresses unique business needs. We look forward to helping our joint clients across industries develop and deploy agentic AI for value creation and competitive edge.”

“Agents can help unlock the value of AI for the enterprise. We’re entering a period of agentic organizations that will fundamentally change how we work across functions and industries,” said Dan Priest, US chief AI officer, PWC. “PwC’s unmatched track record of teaming with Oracle to transform our clients’ businesses makes us very excited about what we can do with Oracle’s AI Agent Studio — more IQ, new capabilities, all lead to great possibilities.”

Industry Analyst Support

“The new Oracle AI Agent Studio is an impressive next step for Oracle’s AI strategy. To truly optimize the impact of AI agents, organizations need to be able to customize the way they work to fit their unique business needs,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “The evolution of AI across the enterprise is moving at a rapid pace and by enabling agents to be created, extended, deployed, and managed across the entire enterprise, Oracle will help its customers accelerate adoption and automation.”

“Oracle has AI-enabled their enterprise applications over the last few years with AI assistants, advisors, and agents. This product focus has enabled Oracle to extend this AI-enablement in the launch of its AI Agent Studio,” said Mickey North Rizza, group vice president, IDC. “The future of work is upon us, and Oracle is helping its customers and partners quickly and easily take advantage of agents in a way that will drive meaningful business value. To have this kind of functionality at no extra cost is a huge win for Oracle customers.”

“Oracle continues to break new ground with its deployment of predictive, generative, and now agentic AI across the Oracle Fusion Applications Suite,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager, Nucleus. “The new AI Agent Studio is a logical next step in Oracle’s strategy and will enable organizations to maximize AI output across every area of their business. Oracle is helping its customers build their own digital workforce, all under existing subscriptions. I think the studio will help Oracle customers unlock entirely new levels of productivity and success.”

