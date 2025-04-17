Panasonic India Launches Smart Home Experience Centre

Panasonic India has introduced a Smart Home Experience Centre to showcase its latest developments in connected home technologies. The initiative aligns with the growing interest in integrated smart home solutions across urban households. The Centre is structured around three focus areas: wellness, security, and convenience.

The Experience Centre features solutions built on Panasonic’s Miraie platform, designed to integrate multiple aspects of smart home management. Key offerings include indoor air quality systems, smart lighting, home automation features, and security technologies. The aim is to demonstrate how digital connectivity can support health, safety, and daily routines in residential environments.

Panasonic Unified Infrastructure for Smart Home Deployment

The Experience Centre positions Panasonic as a provider of comprehensive smart home infrastructure, integrating hardware and IoT-driven software for a connected living environment. By offering an end-to-end approach, the Centre provides stakeholders, such as builders, developers, and homeowners, with an overview of scalable smart home technologies adaptable across residential settings.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Sharma, Chairman & EGSO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, stated, "Indian economy is on a growth trajectory driven by a rising middle class and urbanisation. Riding this wave are the aspiring Indian consumers who are opting for tech-enabled, smart solutions to make their lives convenient and comfortable. Globally and here in India, we at Panasonic are looking at democratising technology to solve problems for our consumers. Miraie – the connected IoT solution – was introduced in 2020 with this vision. With more than a million downloads combined across Apple and Android app stores, we are gradually inching towards this goal. The Smart Home Experience Centre is yet another step towards enhancing consumer experience with Panasonic’s offerings in automating homes. The Miraie platform is also Matter-enabled, which means that even a third-party product which is Matter-enabled can be onboarded on Miraie for a seamless experience.”

Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic in India, with its diversified technology offerings, is a one-stop solution for both consumer and business needs. We are looking at elevating the health, safety, convenience and comfort through our robust portfolio of smart and connected home offerings, premium appliances, lighting solutions, and industrial & commercial applications, to name a few. These end-to-end solutions are designed to transform homes, commercial areas and manufacturing into smarter spaces. The newly launched Smart Home Experience Centre showcases Panasonic's innovative Japanese solutions, designed to address key challenges and provide reliable, tailored offerings for real estate developers, builders, architects, and system integrators.”

Yoshiyuki Kato, MD, Panasonic Electric Works (PEWIN), Panasonic Life Solutions India said, "Today, Panasonic is a household name for all wiring devices and lighting fixtures in India. We hold the top 3 market shares in the fields of wiring and lighting, which speaks volumes about the trust, safety, and quality of our products. Every solution has been designed to optimise efficiency and foster sustainability. The Panasonic Smart Home Experience Centre also includes our kitchen, bathroom and flooring solutions and stands as a testament to our commitment to smarter and greener technology, paving the way for a brighter future."

Manish Misra, CIO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, added, “There is no doubt that smart homes of the future will be connected and green. In line with customer demand, our focus at Panasonic is to develop solutions around wellness, safety & security and comfort & convenience. Technology continues to evolve with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT integration as smart home enablers to provide differentiated value to our clients. The Panasonic Smart Home Experience Centre exemplifies this vision, powered by Miraie—our IoT ecosystem. Together, we're shaping a smarter, more efficient future.”

Overview of Panasonic Solutions at the Smart Home Experience Centre

Health and Wellbeing Solutions

The Smart Home Experience Centre showcases technologies focused on enhancing indoor air quality. Key offerings include:

HVAC systems integrated with energy recovery ventilators (ERV) to improve ventilation efficiency.

NanoeX generators are designed to reduce airborne pollutants, contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Safety and Security Technologies

Security infrastructure demonstrated at the centre includes a range of surveillance and access control systems:

Video Door Phone (VDP) systems for multi-level entry point monitoring.

Components such as guard stations, lobby stations, and door stations.

Indoor VDP displays for real-time monitoring.

Surveillance cameras in dome, bullet, and PTZ 360 formats, integrated with network video recorders (NVR) for data management.

Smart door locks for enhanced entry control.

Home Automation and Connected Living

The Centre also highlights Panasonic’s Miraie platform, designed to streamline daily routines through automation:

Wireless home automation using the Miraie mobile application.

Smart switches, dimmers, and retrofit controllers for lighting and appliance control.

Customisable pre-set lighting scenes and automated curtain control based on user preferences or environmental conditions.

