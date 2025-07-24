PCAIT musical night celebrates partners and success

The Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT) hosted a musical evening on 19 July 2025 at the Taj Damdama Resort, Sohna, marking a landmark event in the association’s calendar. With over 100 PCAIT members, including system integrators, OEMs, distributors, Make in India partners and ISVs in attendance, the gathering also welcomed spouses of members for the first time, reflecting a more inclusive approach towards community building within the IT channel ecosystem.

Guest of honour and industry camaraderie

The event was graced by Yogita Singh, Vice President, Delhi BJP and Chairman, Central Zone, MCD. Her presence added significance to the occasion and reflected the growing recognition of the channel community’s role in India’s IT growth.

The atmosphere blended business with celebration. A networking lunch opened the day, allowing industry stakeholders to reconnect and reflect on progress. Laughter and learning flowed through various interactive activities and ice-breaker sessions, strengthening old ties and building new ones.

Music and celebration under one roof

As evening descended, members and their families experienced live performances that transitioned from a soulful string recital to a high-energy band. Ranjan Chopra, from Team Computers, gave a special saxophone performance alongside the live band, drawing appreciation from the entire gathering. The event continued late into the night, with music, gourmet cuisine and informal discussions that often sparked ideas for new collaborations.

The following morning concluded with a sunrise breakfast and outdoor games, bringing the retreat to a close in a relaxed, refreshing environment.

Recognising industry excellence through awards

One of the key highlights of the evening was the introduction of the Partners’ Choice Awards. These awards were given across 19 categories, recognising excellence among OEMs based on criteria such as presales and post-sales support, product quality as perceived by customers and the profitability provided to channel partners.

More than 100 PCAIT members participated in the voting, making the awards a true reflection of the channel’s voice.

Selected award winners include:

Best Laser & Multi-Function Printer Brand: Hewlett Packard

Best Next-Gen Firewall Solution: Sohops

Best EDR/MDR/XDR Solution: SentinelOne

Best Data Leak Prevention Software: Data Resolve

Best Consumer Antivirus: Quick Heal

Best SMB ERP Solution: Tally Solutions

Best CRM Solution: Zoho

Best Server & Storage Brand: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Best Commercial Laptop Brand: Dell

Best Indian UPS Brand: Best Power Equipments

These awards not only honoured excellence but also provided partners with validation and encouragement to maintain high standards across product and service delivery.

Leadership perspective and acknowledgements

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT, said the event was conceptualised to celebrate achievement and reinforce unity among channel partners.

“The PCAIT Members’ Musical Night was designed to bring our community together in celebration of both achievement and partnership,” said Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT. “By blending engaging activities with recognition and relaxation, we are building not just businesses, but a future defined by shared vision, trust and collaboration.”

PCAIT extended special thanks to P.K. Sharma, Kavita Singhal and Alpna Sharma for successfully organising the event and ensuring that every detail contributed to a memorable experience.

Significance of the gathering

This event marked a departure from traditional business meetings and formal conclaves. It set a new precedent by introducing a family-inclusive format and offering a relaxed setting where conversations turned into collaborations.

Key takeaways from the event included:

Launch of the first Partners’ Choice Awards by PCAIT

Active participation from across the IT channel ecosystem

A platform that encouraged open, informal dialogue between partners

Recognition of exemplary support and solutions from OEMs

A welcoming space for family members to be part of the channel journey

PCAIT’s musical night was more than a celebration. It served as a reflection of how the Indian channel community is evolving, moving beyond transactions towards deeper, more meaningful relationships. It underscored the value of trust, collaboration and shared success. With this successful event, PCAIT has laid the foundation for future gatherings that prioritise connection, recognition and community.

