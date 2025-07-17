Pega, AWS unite to modernise legacy tech with GenAI

Pegasystems Inc. has entered a five-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform legacy technology stacks through generative AI. The agreement introduces a combined solution, leveraging Pega Blueprint™ integrated with AWS offerings such as Amazon Bedrock and AWS Transform, to accelerate digital modernisation efforts.

Legacy systems continue to hamper innovation across industries. A recent survey by Pega and Savanta found that 68% of IT leaders consider outdated infrastructure a significant barrier to AI and automation adoption. The new partnership addresses this challenge by utilising agentic AI to streamline the transition from antiquated systems to cloud-native, scalable architecture, reducing technical debt while maintaining business continuity.

A key component of the alliance is the integration of Pega Blueprint with Amazon Bedrock. This pairing offers a secure, end-to-end environment for harnessing large language models (LLMs) throughout the application lifecycle from design and testing to deployment. The combination aims to improve developer efficiency and promote faster delivery of innovation within enterprise environments.

Simon Williams, VP of Engineering at Pega, stated that firms need “an intelligent, low‑friction path to evolve legacy environments,” emphasising that the collaboration provides access to enterprise-grade LLMs supported by scalable infrastructure.

The partnership also extends Pega's reach on the AWS Marketplace, giving customers easier access to automation and modernisation tools. In addition, AWS Transform will facilitate cloud migrations and modernisation programmes by automating code refactoring, data restructuring, and system re-architecture.

For clients moving towards Pega-as-a-Service, the integration delivers a smoother migration journey, ensuring minimal disruption to live operations and faster time to business value. Access to both Pega’s orchestration platform and AWS’s generative AI and transformation technologies closes gaps between legacy and modern systems.

The collaboration exemplifies a growing trend of enterprise technology vendors combining software and cloud services to solve legacy modernisation challenges. By fusing Pega's process automation capabilities with AWS’s generative AI and migration tools, the partnership offers a unified route to drive digital transformation.

As legacy systems continue to slow digital progress, this joint solution paves the way for enterprises to embrace innovation-driven operations with agility, security, and reduced risk.

