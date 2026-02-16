Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Yotta national datacentre in Assam, marking a significant addition to India’s public digital infrastructure in the North-East region. The facility has been built to support sovereign data management, AI workloads and expanding e-governance services.

Developed by Yotta Data Services on behalf of National Informatics Centre, Government of India, the National Data Center – North East Region is now operational. The inauguration took place in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project positions Assam as a critical node in India’s distributed datacentre network.

Built for structural resilience in a high-risk zone

The datacentre is a Tier III, IGBC Gold-rated greenfield facility. It is the largest commissioned in Assam to date and among the advanced government datacentres in eastern India.

Constructed in Seismic Zone V, the project faced difficult geotechnical conditions, including high groundwater levels and weak soil strata. Engineers deployed deep load-bearing piles to stabilise the foundation and ensure structural durability.

The building follows high safety standards, including fire-rated external facades and resilient architectural design. The objective is uninterrupted operation for mission-critical government workloads.

Capacity and scalability

The G+5 facility spans 4,000 square metres and currently houses 200 racks with a 2 MW IT load. The design allows capacity to double in the next phase.

Total power design capacity stands at 8 MW. This makes it the largest datacentre in the North-East region.

The infrastructure is built to support:

Cloud workloads

AI-driven systems

Digital governance platforms

Regional data processing requirements

The scale signals preparation for future growth rather than immediate demand alone.

Infrastructure for sovereign governance

The facility is designed as a secure and high-availability environment for storing and processing sensitive government data. It will support e-governance systems, citizen services and inter-departmental platforms across the North-East.

Key infrastructure features include:

Multi-layer redundancy across power, cooling and network layers

DG-backed power systems

Redundant UPS and battery infrastructure

Building Management System

Dedicated Network Operations Centre

Dedicated Security Operations Center

The design focus is continuity and operational resilience.

Improved data localisation is a central objective. Government data generated in the region can now remain within national infrastructure boundaries.

Sustainability measures integrated

Sustainability elements are built into the facility’s design. These include:

104 kW rooftop solar capacity

Energy-efficient cooling systems

Water treatment systems

Green building practices aligned with national sustainability goals

Energy and operational efficiency appear to have been factored into long-term planning.

Industry perspective

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Director, Yotta Data Services, said digital sovereignty is foundational to India’s economic and technological future. He stated that the facility ensures government data and AI workloads are hosted securely within national borders.

He added that the project reflects collaboration between Yotta, the Government of India and National Informatics Centre to build resilient and future-ready infrastructure.

Part of a broader national footprint

Yotta Data Services operates hyperscale and edge datacentre campuses across Navi Mumbai, Greater Noida, Gujarat and other emerging regions. Together, these facilities form a distributed infrastructure footprint aimed at supporting government and enterprise workloads at scale.

With Prime Minister Modi inaugurating Yotta national datacentre in Assam, the North-East enters a new phase of digital infrastructure development. The facility strengthens regional capacity while reinforcing the broader objective of sovereign, secure and AI-ready infrastructure within India’s borders.

The development signals a structural shift rather than a symbolic milestone. Capacity, resilience and localisation now sit closer to the region they serve.

