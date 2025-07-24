PrintExpo and MediaExpo Chennai impress visitors

When PrintExpo Chennai returned for its 15th edition, it wasn’t alone. It brought along MediaExpo Chennai for the first time, an intelligent move. Together, they transformed Chennai Trade Centre into a buzzing tech arena. Over 16,000 visitors from across 262 cities, 27 states and 22 countries poured in. From students curious about new-age machines to seasoned professionals looking to upgrade, there was something for everyone.

Advertisment

Exhibitor strength and technology showcase

With 185 exhibitors spread across the venue, the energy on the floor was tangible. Demos. Product launches. Serious deal talk. You could hear printers whirring, see LED signage flickering, and spot handshakes sealing deals at almost every turn.

The PrintExpo focused on high-performance commercial and packaging technology, staying true to its legacy. MediaExpo, on the other hand, brought a dynamic layer of LED innovations, fabrication tools, digital displays and modern branding materials. The result was a rare 360-degree view of the print and signage ecosystem, something Chennai had not seen before.

Advertisment

Uma Maheshwari of Heutetrend

“It felt like Mumbai or Delhi. The joint format added so much value.”

Her colleague Kumar echoed the sentiment, highlighting their product purchases and intent to expand business post-event.

Advertisment

For local players like Speed Xerox’s Vaidhya Nathan, PrintExpo has become an annual ritual.

“Each year brings new technologies that help us grow our business.”

Another Chennai-based visitor, evaluating digital printing machines from Konica Minolta, noted how the event helps bridge the gap between offset and digital print workflows.

Advertisment

Sales and engagement driving optimism

For companies like Xerox India, the show remains a strategic touchpoint. “We’ve been with PrintExpo since the start,” said Arjun Khosla, Associate Director, Xerox India. “Every edition delivers strong results across business verticals.”

Minosha Print Solutions’ Head of Sales, Prasanna Rajagopalan, shared a strong testimonial. “We’ve sold over ten machines this time. Visitors from all across South and even North India make this one of the best expos we attend.”

Advertisment

Komori India’s Chakrapani Vemula was equally upbeat. “The response from Tamil Nadu and nearby states has been excellent.”

For others like Pinnacle Technologies, MediaExpo was a platform to showcase newer offerings like gold foil DTFs and precision cutting machines. “Footfalls were great,” said P. Murlidhar Rao. “And people came with specific requirements, which helped meaningful engagement.”

First-time exhibitors finding strong footing

Advertisment

The new entrants into the Chennai edition had reasons to celebrate as well. Ninth Avenue Industries, representing Avery Dennison Graphics, participated for the first time. “We were surprised by the scale and turnout,” said Rajesh Choudhary. “This central location works.”

Japanese firm Mimaki, known for precision engineering, echoed that view. “We had crossover interest from PrintExpo’s audience,” said MD Kenichiro Seiki. “It’s been a solid first showing in Chennai.”

Changlong Manufacturing, targeting southern clients, saw promising traction. “Good flow. Strong leads. We’re happy with how this is going,” said Prince Varghese.

Advertisment

From Bhopal to Chennai, innovation on display

Bhopal-based Coresigns LLP launched a patented folding light box system. “We didn’t expect this kind of response,” admitted founder Karan Arora. “It was a great surprise.”

MediaExpo’s format also helped regional innovators like Thandora, a Tamil Nadu signage solutions firm. “Our customer base is here,” said Director Sri Vignesh. “And we’ve already signed several new dealers.”

With a successful 2025 outing behind them, both expos are set to return to Chennai from 9 to 11 July 2026. PrintExpo will once again be co-organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and Showcase Trade Fairs, while MediaExpo remains a Messe Frankfurt initiative.

Whether it’s for sourcing, networking or learning, the co-located event has now carved a distinct identity. It is positioning Chennai not just as a print hub for the South, but as a serious player in India’s larger print-tech and signage narrative.

Read More :

AD360 update targets hidden IAM security gaps

Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 heads to Nashik

A new path to security: Infopercept’s three-stage transformation for BFSI

A fresh tech brain at KPMG: Gautam Bhattacharya to lead technology consulting