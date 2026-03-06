Pure Storage Ambassador Tier: Andrew Fisher on the new partner program strategy

As enterprise infrastructure grows toward AI-driven architectures and hybrid cloud environments, partner ecosystems are redefined to enhance technical capability and customer outcomes rather than pure sales volume. Pure Storage has responded to this shift with the introduction of its new Ambassador Tier in the partner program.

In an interaction with Andrew Fisher, AVP – Partners for Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage, he shared how the new tier recognises partners that deliver solution leadership across the technology domains such as AI, hybrid cloud, cyber resilience, and modern applications.

Pure Storage focuses on transforming partners from traditional infrastructure resellers into solution providers who can transform platform development and deliver end-to-end outcomes for customers.

Pure Storage Ambassador Tier: A shift from Volume-based recognition to solutions leadership

The introduction of the Pure Storage Ambassador Tier represents an evolution in how the company recognises its top-performing partners.

“The ambassador tier is a shift. It's not a revolution. It's a shift from being recognised for volume-based performance to being recognised for solutions leadership.”

Under the new structure, partners must demonstrate validated expertise in at least two strategic areas.

These include Artificial Intelligence, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Resilience, and Application Modernisation. Compared with earlier program tiers, ambassador partners gain deeper engagement with product strategy and roadmap development.

“These partners now will have formal validation from at least two strategic areas. That means earlier access to roadmaps, structured feedback with product teams, and co-design go-to-market opportunities.”

This also signals a fundamental shift in partner roles.

“Practically, they're no longer just resellers. They're solutions providers who influence how Pure goes to market and how our platform evolves in real customer environments.”

Capability-based partner qualification in India and SAARC markets

One of the key considerations in designing the Ambassador Tier was ensuring that it does not disproportionately benefit only large global partners.

“We've deliberately designed the ambassador status around capability, not size.”

Partners qualify through measurable criteria, including:

Technical certifications

Solutions practices

Customer outcomes

Demonstrated expertise in strategic technologies

Revenue scale alone is not the deciding factor.

This capability-driven approach is particularly relevant for emerging markets such as India and the SAARC region.

“A midsize partner with strong execution could absolutely advance faster than a large incumbent who isn't investing in this capability today.”

To support regional ecosystems, Pure Storage has also introduced modular enablement programs that allow partners to build solution capabilities gradually rather than relying solely on revenue scale.

Why AI, hybrid cloud, cyber resilience and app modernisation were prioritised

The four specialisation areas within the Ambassador Tier align directly with current enterprise IT investment priorities.

“Well, this is where customers are spending the money and certainly where they're struggling the most.”

Among these areas, artificial intelligence presents both immense potential and operational complexity.

“For what is probably the most helpful thing in the history of mankind is also incredibly complicated and requires a lot more time and effort before we truly understand its potential.”

At the same time, hybrid cloud operations and modern application environments are becoming standard enterprise infrastructure.

Cyber recovery and resilience capabilities are also increasingly critical. “Cyber recovery is a modern necessity.” Without strong partner capabilities in these domains, customer deployments can face delays.

“Deals can stall at deployment and optimisation if we don't have capability in these spaces.” By formalising specialisation tracks, Pure Storage aims to ensure partners can consult on, implement, and operate solutions rather than simply sell storage infrastructure.

MSP Growth opportunities with Pure Storage platform services

Managed service providers are becoming an increasingly important component of the Pure Storage partner ecosystem.

“This is another great question. We've had incredible growth in this space for MSPs.”

Through services such as Evergreen One, Pure Storage enables partners to build recurring service offerings rather than relying solely on hardware sales.

“Pure becomes the service delivery platform, not just hardware.” MSPs benefit from predictable performance, faster provisioning, lower operational overhead, and sovereignty-ready architectures.

Commercially, partners gain access to service incentives, rate card pricing models, and higher rebate opportunities aligned with managed services growth.

Partner enablement and faster time to productivity

Another key focus of the updated partner program is accelerating the time it takes for partners to become productive within the ecosystem.

“We've designed enablement and monetisation into our program, not just certification.”

New capabilities include On-demand learning platforms, role-based enablement journeys, Compliance and performance dashboards, Automated deal registration, and Embedded deal intelligence tools

Deal registration processes now include automated workflows to reduce friction. “Deal registrations now have an element of automation in them, which will only enable a partner.”

Financial incentives have also been structured to reward early momentum.

“Our financial year started just last week, and we're allowing partners to make some very serious profit money over the coming months.” The goal is to shorten the timeline for building sustainable partner revenue streams.

“We're committed to building partner revenue generation practices over months, not years.”

Simplicity is the core philosophy of the Pure Storage Partner Program

Despite the increasing complexity of modern IT infrastructure, Pure Storage continues to emphasise simplicity within its partner ecosystem.

“Our partners would say that Pure is obsessed with simplicity, not just technically, but also in terms of our programs.”

By aligning partner recognition with solution capabilities, strengthening MSP opportunities, and simplifying enablement processes, the company aims to build a partner ecosystem capable of delivering outcomes across AI, hybrid cloud, cyber resilience, and modern application environments.

