Proofpoint unveils AI-Powered for Human Communications Intelligence

Proofpoint has unveiled the industry’s first agentic AI solution for Human Communications Intelligence (HCI), representing a major advancement in how organisations identify, interpret, and address conduct and compliance risks in real time. Tailored for enterprises operating in regulated and high-risk legal environments, it revolutionises digital communications governance (DCG) from post-incident compliance to real-time, AI-driven risk analysis, detection, and prevention; it enables organisations to respond to human behaviour before it escalates into compliance, security, or legal problems.

A recent survey of 1,600 global CISOs found that more than one-third cite collaboration tools, such as Slack, Teams, or Zoom, as their primary concern for introducing organisational risk, ranking higher than GenAI chatbots, perimeter devices, cloud storage, and even Microsoft 365. Despite this, compliance teams have long depended on connectors and archives that record communications but lack advanced AI-powered intelligence. In today’s climate of rising insider threats, financial misconduct, and increased regulatory pressure, organisations require intelligence that extends beyond basic capture and archiving to reason through real-time conversations, detect intent and behaviours, and proactively signal risk.

Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) suite introduces Human Communications Intelligence, driven by genuine, agentic AI and designed to reason rather than merely respond. Unlike traditional tools that rely on AI to highlight keywords or detect patterns, Proofpoint’s HCI understands human intent, analysing and contextualising communications across over 80 channels in real time. Leveraging Proofpoint’s Nuclei technology (acquired earlier this year), intelligent agents independently evaluate conversations, identify emerging risks, and deliver transparent justifications for every action.

“Legacy connectors act merely as intermediaries that forward content downstream, providing minimal intelligence,” said Harry Labana, SVP & GM of Proofpoint’s DCG business. “Proofpoint has reinvented data capture by moving beyond basic message collection to enable real-time interpretation and reasoning. This innovation transforms the world’s largest repository of behavioural data—human conversations—into actionable insights that allow compliance, legal, and security teams to proactively mitigate risk before it escalates.”

Key features of Proofpoint’s AI-driven DCG portfolio include:

Real-time communications intelligence:

Proofpoint Capture, powered by Nuclei technology, processes a wide range of communication channels, including GenAI chatbots, mobile messaging, collaboration platforms, social media, email, voice, and files, while applying real-time analytical reasoning. Unlike traditional connectors and pretrained AI models, Proofpoint Capture leverages custom-built reasoning AI agents and integrates with external party archives. These agents independently analyse and flag content- such as misconduct, insider threats, AI abuse , regulatory violations, and even toxic culture indicators explaining why decisions are made. This level of transparency supports compliance officers and investigators in their review processes.

Transparent, cost-efficient AI-driven supervision:

Proofpoint is transforming supervision with a new generation of explainable AI, built for reviewing regulated communications. Traditional systems based on keywords and static rules are limited in the types of risks they uncover, and as message volumes rise, false positives grow. Proofpoint Supervision evaluates 100% of captured communications using sophisticated detection capabilities ,understands tone, intent, shorthand, emojis, and even code snippets, across multiple languages. The outcome is up to a 90% reduction in irrelevant alerts and significantly improved accuracy and a substantial decrease in manual effort— enabling scalable, verified supervision for today’s most demanding compliance environments.

Unified, signal-based risk mitigation:

Signals generated by Proofpoint’s Human Communications Intelligence agents integrate directly with Proofpoint Insider Threat Management (ITM), linking communications-based risk indicators with user behaviour across endpoints. This integration reveals the intent, capability and methods behind risk within the Insider Threat Matrix, enabling organisations to intervene before actions evolve into compliance violations, data loss or legal exposure. By correlating what employees communicate with how they behave, Proofpoint delivers the industry’s first real-time feedback mechanism. It also equips compliance and legal teams with a proactive defence and a verifiable trail of oversight, supporting defensible compliance practices and earlier intervention to prevent escalation.

